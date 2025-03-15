LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Pittsburgh Baseball, Game Two Score
After dominating their ACC home opener yesterday against Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech is back at home today to go for the series win vs the Panthers. The Yellow Jackets had an all-around strong victory yesterday to get the 10-1 and hope to replicate that today.
Here is the lineup for Georgia Tech today:
1. SS Kyle Lodise
2. CF Drew Burress
3. 1B Kent Schmidt
4. 2B Alex Hernandez
5. C Vahn Lackey
6. LF Caleb Daniel
7. RF Parker Brosius
8. DH John Giesler
9. 3B Carson Kerce
Brady Jones is on the mound for the Yellow Jackets this afternoon.
Top of the 1st
