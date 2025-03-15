Several Georgia Tech Players Have Impressive Showing At The Yellow Jackets Pro Day
With the NFL draft a little more than a month away, yesterday's pro day represented a chance for former Georgia Tech players to showcase their skills in front of NFL personnel, some of them for the first time. Zeek Biggers and Jackson Hawes had already had impressive showings at the NFL Combine, but for the other guys, this was a huge opportunity and they did not disappoint.
Sixteen former Yellow Jackets – DL Zeek Biggers, TE/WR Avery Boyd, DB LaMiles Brooks, DB Warren Burrell, OL Weston Franklin, LS Henry Freer, DL Thomas Gore, TE Jackson Hawes, WR Abdul Janneh, Jr., WR Chase Lane, DL Joshua Robinson, DL Makius Scott, P David Shanahan, LB Trenilyas Tatum, OL Jordan Williams and DL Sylvain Yondjouen – auditioned for the bevy of NFL/CFL reps.
Here were some of the most impressive showings of the day:
- an official 4.44-second 40-yard dash for the 240-pound Boyd, which was nearly two-tenths of a second faster than the best time by a tight end at this year’s NFL Combine (4.63 – Oregon’s Terrance Ferguson);
- an 11-foot, 1-inch broad jump for Janneh, which would have been tied for the fourth-best mark overall and tied for second among wide receivers at the Combine;
- 28 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press for Gore, which would have tied for second among defensive tackles at this year’s Combine;
- a 32-inch vertical jump by Williams, which would have tied for seventh among offensive linemen at the Combine;
- a 4.29-second 20-yard shuttle by Lane, which would have ranked among the top 10 among wideouts at this year’s Combine;
- 36- and 35-inch vertical jumps for Brooks and Burrell, respectively.
While Hawes and Biggers seem like they are on the right track to be drafted, players like Boyd and Janneh seemed to have raised their stocks yesterday.
While all of the participants were trying to raise their draft stock, they were all taking in the experience and using it to reflect on how far they had come in their journey, including Janneh, who transferred to Georgia Tech from Duquesne two seasons ago.
"Pretty wild journey. Definitely, I mean it's almost like it's a dream come true really. You know, not getting highly scouted out of high school. Duquesne taking a shot on me. Doing what I had to do there, got on the portal and having Georgia Tech. You know, they're always kind of being underdogs and I kind of felt like home to me. You know, just my journey through our coming to Georgia Tech and, you know, having a role in this team and doing what I needed to do to help this team win. And, you know, this day today just means a lot. It shows that, you know, everything I've been working for is coming to life now."
The next step for these former Yellow Jackets is the 2025 NFL Draft, which is set for April 24-26.
