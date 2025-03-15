Three Star EDGE Chris Carbin Has Set An Official Visit With Georgia Tech
Carbin is set to visit the Yellow Jackets on June 6th. He picked up an offer from the Yellow Jackets on February 10th and Georgia Tech has since continued to recruit him and will get a crack at him on an official visit this June. He also set up an official visit to Tampa with USF on June 20th.
Carbin has seen his recruiting skyrocket during the late winter and into the early spring. The month of January was big for him picking up offers from Mississippi State, Cincinnati, Virginia, USF and Florida Atlantic. February saw Memphis, Tulane, Troy, UNC Charlotte, Wake Forest, and James Madison all offer.
Per On3 Industry Rankings, Carbin is rated as the No. 71 player in Georgia, No. 76 EDGE, and the No. 775 player nationally.
This past season for Hillgrove he finished with 49 tackles, nine tackles for loss, six sacks, two pass deflections, and an interception. One of his best games of the season came against Mountain View when he finished with eight tackles and a sack. Carbin already has a great frame at 6’4 and 200 pounds as just a junior and moves very well for his size. He’s shown that game-wrecking ability he can potentially have at the next level. He was part of an impressive turnaround for Hillgrove that saw the Hawks go 11-2 with a quarterfinal finish after missing the playoffs the year prior. The defense was impressive this year giving up an average of just 14 points per game in 2024. Carbin was named first-team all-region for Region 3-6A this past season after a productive season.
When you watch his tape he lines up on both sides of the field as a standup EDGE/outside linebacker. His first step immediately jumps out at you as he moves past offensive linemen with ease. His chase-down ability is also something that catches your eye. When he can’t get there on the initial pressure he is relentless until he gets the quarterback on the ground. In the run game, he does a good job of containing the edge and not letting the running back get outside. Another thing he does well is his ability to read and react. Carbin can detect plays before they are about to happen and can stop a play from getting started. I mean he is just milliseconds away from adding multiple interceptions returned for touchdowns and scoop and scores to his already impressive stat line.
As of right now, Georgia Tech will get first dibs on making an impression on Carbin and try to keep the star pass rusher at home. An area Georgia Tech has been recruiting at a high level is the EDGE rusher, especially with the additions of Derry Norris and Andre Fuller in the 2025 cycle. They haven’t landed a recruit yet but expect the Yellow Jackets to be aggressive, especially at the EDGE.
