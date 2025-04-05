LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Stanford Baseball Score
For the first time ever, Georgia Tech is going on the road to face Stanford in a baseball game. The Yellow Jackets arrive in Palo Alto coming off of a blowout win over Mercer and looking to continue their momentum. The offense has been among the best in the country, but they will be challenged tonight vs the Cardinal.
Here is how Georgia Tech is lining up for game one:
1. SS Kyle Lodise
2. CF Drew Burress
3. LF Caleb Daniel
4. 2B Alex Hernandez
5. 3B Carson Kerce
6. C Vahn Lackey
7. DH Tyler Neises
8. 1B John Giesler
9. RF Parker Brosius
Tate McKee is on the mound for the Yellow Jackets tonight.
Top of the 1st
Lodise and Burress reached on a walk and an error, but Daniel grounded into a double play, but Georgia Tech still managed to score. Hernandez got the first run of the game with an RBI single to put GT up 1-0. That was the only run of the inning and now Tate McKee will take the mound.
Bottom of the 1st
McKee strikes out two and does not allow a hit. GT leads 1-0 going to the 2nd
Top of the 2nd
Lackey got the inning started with a solo home to put GT up 2-0, then Neises singled and Giesler walked to put two runners on with no outs. Lodise hit a 2-RBI double to make it 4-0. That is the lead going to the bottom of the inning.
Bottom of the 2nd
McKee strikes out two more and keeps Stanford scoreless. GT leads 4-0 going to the 3rd.
Top of the 3rd
Georgia Tech goes down 1-2-3. Yellow Jackets lead 4-0 going to the bottom of the inning
Bottom of the 3rd
