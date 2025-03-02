LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Western Michigan Broncos Baseball Score, Game Three
Georgia Tech is going for the sweep today at home vs Western Michigan. After winning game one 16-4, the Yellow Jackets dominated game two yesterday 14-1. Georgia Tech scored nine of its 14 runs in the 6th inning yesterday and run-ruled the Broncos. With a win today, Georgia Tech would move to 10-2 and extend their winning streak to four. Will they? Be sure to tune in right here for the latest score updates, highlights, and more from today's game in Atlanta.
Pregame
Here is Georgia Tech's Starting Lineup for today:
1. SS Kyle Lodise
2. CF Drew Burress
3. 1B Kent Schmidt
4. 2B Alex Hernandez
5. LF Tyler Neises
6. C Vahn Lackey
7. RF Parker Brosius
8. DH Caleb Daniel
9. 3B Carson Kerce
Riley Stanford is on the mound today for Georgia Tech.
Top of the 1st
Western Michigan strikes first. Stanford walked a batter, who then stole second. A one out RBI single brought the runner home and Western Michigan leads 1-0. It was the only run of the inning for the Broncos and it is 1-0 going to the bottom of the inning.
Bottom of the 1st
Lodise hits a leadoff single, but that is it for Georgia Tech. It is 1-0 going to the 2nd.
Top of the 2nd
Stanford gives up a leadoff double and a walk, but strikes out the final three batters. WMU leads 1-0 going to the bottom of the 2nd.
Bottom of the 2nd
After Nieses flew out to start the inning, Lackey and Brosius hit back-to-back singles to put runners on the corners. Brosius stole second and Daniel walked to load the bases. Kerce was hit by a pitch, which tied the game 1-1 and then a wild pitch brought another run home and Georgia Tech took a 2-1 lead. Lodise hit a 2-RBI double to make it 4-1 and after Burress struck out, Lodise scored on an error. It was a big 5-run inning for the Yellow Jackets and they led 5-1 going to the 3rd.
Top of the 3rd
A leadoff single and a hit batter by Stanford gave WMU two base runners with no outs and a chance to cut into the lead. Georgia Tech got a double play, but the runner at second advanced to third. The Broncos were able to get a one-out RBI single to cut the lead to 5-2. WMU hit another single to give them two runners on with two outs, but Stanford recorded the final out. The Yellow Jackets lead 5-2 going to the bottom of the 3rd.
Bottom of the 3rd
Additional Links
Updated ACC Tournament Bracket: Where Do Things Stand Heading Into The Final Week Of The Regular Season?
How to Watch and Listen: Georgia Tech Women's Basketball vs Stanford
Everything From Damon Stoudamire After Georgia Tech's Win Over NC State