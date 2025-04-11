All Yellow Jackets

LIVE Updates - No. 15 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs California Baseball, Game One Score

Georgia Tech is looking to open their weekend series vs Cal with a win tonight

Jackson Caudell

LIVE Updates - No. 15 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs California Baseball, Game One Score
LIVE Updates - No. 15 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs California Baseball, Game One Score / Georgia Tech Athletic

After losing a late lead on Tuesday vs No. 9 Auburn, Georgia Tech is back on the field today to begin their weekend series vs California. The Yellow Jackets swept Stanford in their last ACC series and come into the weekend in second place in the conference. Once again though, they will be without star shortstop Kyle Lodise, who is not in the lineup tonight for the second straight game.

Here is how Georgia Tech is lining up for Game 1:

1. C Vahn Lackey

2. CF Drew Burress

3. LF Caleb Daniel

4. 2B Alex Hernandez

5. SS Carson Kerce

6. 1B John Giesler

7. DH Tyler Neises

8. 3B Will Baker

9. RF Parker Brosius

Tate McKee is on the mound for the Yellow Jackets tonight.

Top of the 1st

A 1-2-3 inning for McKee. 0-0 going to the bottom of the inning.

Bottom of the 1st

Additional Links

ESPN Names Storyline, Position, Player to Watch for Georgia Tech's Spring Game Tomorrow

Georgia Tech Football: Complete Preview And Positional Breakdown For Tomorrow's White and Gold Spring Game

Georgia Tech Forward and Former Four-Star Recruit Darrion Sutton Will Enter The Transfer Portal

Published |Modified
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/Baseball