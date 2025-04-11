LIVE Updates - No. 15 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs California Baseball, Game One Score
After losing a late lead on Tuesday vs No. 9 Auburn, Georgia Tech is back on the field today to begin their weekend series vs California. The Yellow Jackets swept Stanford in their last ACC series and come into the weekend in second place in the conference. Once again though, they will be without star shortstop Kyle Lodise, who is not in the lineup tonight for the second straight game.
Here is how Georgia Tech is lining up for Game 1:
1. C Vahn Lackey
2. CF Drew Burress
3. LF Caleb Daniel
4. 2B Alex Hernandez
5. SS Carson Kerce
6. 1B John Giesler
7. DH Tyler Neises
8. 3B Will Baker
9. RF Parker Brosius
Tate McKee is on the mound for the Yellow Jackets tonight.
Top of the 1st
A 1-2-3 inning for McKee. 0-0 going to the bottom of the inning.
Bottom of the 1st
