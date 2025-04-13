LIVE Updates - No. 15 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs California Baseball, Game Three Score
Georgia Tech is going for the sweep today. The Yellow Jackets have taken the first two games vs Cal and hope to bring out the brooms today and sweep their third ACC series of the season.
Here is how Georgia Tech is lining up today in game three:
1. C Vahn Lackey
2. CF Drew Burress
3. 2B Alex Hernandez
4. LF Caleb Daniel
5. SS Carson Kerce
6. 1B John Giesler
7. DH Nahanael Coupet
8. 3B Will Baker
9. RF Parker Brosius
Caden Spivey is on the mound for the Yellow Jackets this afternoon.
Top of the 1st
Additional Links
Georgia Tech Football: Everything From Omar Daniels and Zion Taylor After The White and Gold Spring Game
Georgia Tech Football: Everything From Quarterbacks Haynes King and Aaron Philo After The White and Gold Game
Georgia Tech Women's Basketball: Florida State Transfer Brianna Turnage Comes Home to Play for the Yellow Jackets