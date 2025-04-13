Georgia Tech Women's Basketball: Florida State Transfer Brianna Turnage Comes Home to Play for the Yellow Jackets
This evening, the first transfer under new Georgia Tech head coach Karen Blair came to pass, Brianna Turnage, Atlanta native of Westlake High School will be joining the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets for the upcoming 2025-2026 basketball season after the completing a transfer from Florida State.
Via, Turnage's X, she released a statement addressing her recent transfer from Tallahassee to the "Flats" for her senior year.
"BEING AT FLORIDA STATE HAS BEEN NOTHING SHORT OF A BLESSING. I HAVE LEARNED SO MUCH BEING HERE AT FLORIDA STATE AND I AM VERY GRATEFUL OF EVERY OPPORTUNITY I WAS GIVEN. AFTER A VERY LONG CAREFUL AND THOUGHTFUL PROCESS I'VE DECIDED I WILL RE ENTERING MY NAME INTO THE TRANSFER PORTAL. I WANT TO THANK EVERYONE AT FLORIDA STATE FROM THE COACHES ALL THE WAY DOWN TO THE AMAZING FANS AND SAY HOW GRATEFUL I AM FOR EVERYONE I HAVE MET HERE THAT HAS HELPED SHAPE ME INTO THE
PERSON I AM NOW. I AM SUPER EXCITED TO SEE WHAT GOD HAS IN STORE FOR ME AS I TAKE THESE NEXT STEPS INTO MY FUTURE."
The 6-foot1 guard averaged 1.7 points and 3.4 rebounds shooting 35 percent on 13.8 minutes in her junior season.
During her high school career, Turnage was part of what could be considered one of the most remarkable runs in Georgia high school girls' basketball history, securing four consecutive state championships with an undefeated record of 98-0. Fellow high school and college team mate, Ta'Niya Latson.
With many holes still left in the Yellow Jackets, it will be intersting to see who else will sign with Coach Blair. During her tenure at the University of Maryland, Blair helped secure four top-20 recruiting classes, including the No. 3-ranked class in 2019, No. 9 in 2021, and No. 11 in 2023.
Additional Links
Georgia Tech Football: Three Big Takeaways From Yellow Jackets Spring Game
Everything From Georgia Tech Head Coach Brent Key After The Yellow Jackets' Spring Game
Team Wreck'Em Comes Out On Top vs Team Swarm In Georgia Tech's White and Gold Spring Game