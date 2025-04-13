Georgia Tech Football: Everything From Omar Daniels and Zion Taylor After The White and Gold Spring Game
Spring standouts Omar Daniels and Zion Taylor dive into what the spring has been like and how their games have improved. Daniels had an interception in the spring game and Taylor finished with seven catches for 156 yards and two touchdowns.
On Omar Daniels Interception and what happened on interception
"We've been preaching this year about being hard on QB indicators trying to get more turnovers in the back end so I seen the one-on-one matchup press and trusted my instincts and headed over there and made the play.
Daniels on playing at another level and a different speed
"I feel like I'm playing way faster than last year. That's my coaches who got me playing at a faster speed, trusting everybody around me to do their job. So it's helping me out a lot to trust what I've got to do and trust my teammates. So it's all just a trust thing, trusting the people beside me so I can play fast."
Zion Taylor on drops and going through adversity
"I know I should have had that catch. That's not really, that's uncharacteristic of me dropping those, but my coach just told me I just got to go in there and make another play onto the next play. And that's what I did, made them two other catches and bounced back from it. "
Taylor on how it felt to get more reps
Yes, sir. It's just really about just staying patient, trusting the process. And now I got the opportunity to show my abilities and what I can do. I just got to make the most of it every time I get the chance."
Daniels on how the defensive back room is coming along
“They're coming along pretty well. Like being fresh out of high school, it's going to be hard. It's not going be easy, but that's where the older guys have to step in and help them out. We help them the best we can. And from day one to now, they have grown a lot. And that's a big part of the older guys and the coaches and them trusting in us. So they're going to be a big help this year."
Which player on the other side of the ball gave the most problems
ZT: "I'll say really like the whole defense they've been on a different type of time in this whole spring and it's really we just been competing back and forth but of course we've got Omar making plays, Mari making plays, Edges all around all making plays and it's gonna be great seeing them make plays during the season.
OD:" I can't point out a specific person, like everybody has been doing good. Like he said, like it's everybody like from the O-line to QBs reading things different receivers. Me and Zion have had talks and talking about how he deserves to be on the field. He finally showed it. Everybody is playing off each other and just playing ball at this point."
Taylor on Vertical Passing game and it being a threat in the offense
“It's really great. We all really can take it deep, and it's great having receivers that can just be man coverage. We love seeing man coverage because every time we know we're going to get the ball. So man coverage, that's what we want every time.
Daniels on defensive coordinator Blake Gideon
“It's a big part of our defense with him right now, coaching some great DBs, playing the position. So he knows what it takes to get to the next level. So he's very critical of what we do at practice. And he wants us to make it to the NFL and be great DBs. So him and Coach Peoples are really hard on us right now at what we do and being critical of our work. Them coming together is really pushing us to be the best secondary in the country this year."
