Ryan Mutombo, Son of NBA Legend Dikembe Mutombo, Transfers to Georgia Tech
Damon Stoudamire and Georgia Tech made an interesting addition today via the transfer portal.
Georgetown transfer center Ryan Mutombo, son of NBA legend and former Atlanta Hawk Dikembe Mutombo, is transferring back to Atlanta to play for Georgia Tech. Mutombo played his high school basketball in Atlanta, playing at the Lovett School.
This is an interesting addition to the team. Georgia Tech lacked a true inside presence at center last season and Ebenezer Dowuona went back into the portal after the season. Standout freshman Baye Ndongo declared for the 2024 NBA Draft, but maintained his college eligibility, providing a path for his return to Atlanta if he chooses. Mutombo, who is 7'2 259 LBS, could provide that inside presence, but we'll just have to wait and see about his potential impact this season.
Stoudamire has put together an impressive transfer portal class this spring. He has added Javian McCollum from Oklahoma and Luke O'Brien from Coloardo, two guys that could make an instant impact. McCollum was the leading scorer for the Sooners last season and O'Brien was one of the best three-point shooters in the portal. I think he has done a nice job so far and if Ndongo and Miles Kelly decide to return, Georgia Tech could be a team to watch next season in the ACC.
More on Mutombo courtesy of guhoyas.com:
2023-2024
Appeared in 15 games, playing a total of 55 minutes.
Scored 11 points on the season and contributed 18 rebounds, a steal and a block.
Recorded a season-high four points and three rebounds in win over Le Moyne (Nov. 7).
2022-23
Appeared in 12 games as a sophomore, averaging 2.5 points and 1.9 rebounds per game.
Recorded an efficient season-high seven points in eight minutes of game against Marquette on February 11, fueled by a perfect 3-for-3 performance from the field and 1-1 effort from the charity stripe.
2021-2022
Appeared in 27 games as a freshman, making one start and averaging 5.1 ppg and 3.0 rpg.
Ranked second on the team with 23 blocks.
Recorded first career double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds while adding four blocks against UMBC (Dec. 8, 2021).
PRIOR TO GEORGETOWN
A product out of the Lovett School in Atlanta, he was named All-State First Team at center by the Atlanta Journal Constitution his senior season.
He surpassed the 1,500 point milestone at the Lovett School.
As a junior, he averaged 24 points, 12 rebounds and 4.8 blocked shots per game
He is the son of former Hoya and two-time BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Year Dikembe Mutombo.