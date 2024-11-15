How To Watch Georgia Tech vs Georgia: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
It is going to be a big night at McCamish Pavillion tonight. Georgia Tech Legend Dennis Scott is getting his number officially retired tonight and the Yellow Jackets are hosting arch-rival Georgia in the biggest test for both teams this season. It is going to be the 200th all-time meeting between the Yellow Jackets and the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs, in their third season under Mike White and coming off an NIT appearance in 2023-24, have won all three of their games to date, downing Tennessee Tech (83-78), Texas Southern (92-64) and North Florida (90-77).
Georgia Tech’s Dennis Scott, the 1990 Atlantic Coast Conference and Sporting News National Men’s Basketball Player of the Year and a first-team All-American by six organizations, will have his jersey No. 4 officially retired by the Institute during a halftime ceremony Friday night.
Joined by several of his teammates and his head coach, Bobby Cremins, as well as his family, Scott will see his number hung from the rafters at McCamish Pavilion next to those of six other Yellow Jacket greats, joining Roger Kaiser (No. 21), Rich Yunkus (No. 40), Mark Price (No. 25), John Salley (No. 22), Tom Hammonds (No. 20) and Matt Harpring (No. 15). Tech will offer the first 2,000 fans through the gates a commemorative rally towel featuring a likeness of Scott’s jersey.
The 6-foot-8 Scott is one of five Georgia Tech players ever to be named a first-team All-American by an NCAA-recognized organization, named in 1990 by Basketball Times, The Sporting News, the Wooden Award, the United States Basketball Writers of America, the Naismith Award and The National. He also earned second-team honors by three other organizations, and was a finalist for the Naismith and Wooden Awards in 1990.
Scott, part of the Yellow Jackets’ legendary Lethal Weapon 3 trio with Brian Oliver and Kenny Anderson, led Tech to its second all-time ACC title that year, and to the first NCAA Final Four in program history, winning 28 games before falling to UNLV in the national semifinal in Denver, Colo.
Georgia Tech leads the overall series 107-92 and has played the Bulldogs more than any other opponent in its basketball history.
• Tech dropped a 76-62 decision to the Bulldogs in last year’s meeting on Dec. 5 in Athens, ending a two-game winning streak in the series.
• Georgia had won five straight games before that, and Tech the four meetings in a row before that.
• The series has been played alternately on the respective schools’ campuses since the 1995-96 season. Georgia holds an 16-12 lead over that period. The teams’ scheduled meeting in the 2020-21 season was cancelled due to COVID-19, wiping out a Tech home game in the series.
• In the 28 on-campus meetings since 1995, Georgia has won four times in Atlanta, twice at McCamish Pavilion, and Tech has won three times in Athens.
• Before the December, 1995 meeting in Athens that marked the return to on-campus play, the teams played 14 straight years at the Omni in downtown Atlanta, which was located on the site of the current Philips Arena. Tech went 8-6 against the Bulldogs in the facility, including eight of the last 10 before the neutral series ended.
• Tech is 0-1 against Georgia under head coach Damon Stoudamire, and 1-1 against current Bulldogs leader Mike White.
• Tech and Georgia were both charter members of the Southeastern Conference, and the Yellow Jackets went 55-29 against the Bulldogs in the SEC before leaving the conference after the 1963-64 season.
• Tech is 37-35 against Georgia since leaving the SEC.
Here is how you can watch tonight's game.
ive Stream: ACC Network Extra | ESPN+ (Announcers: Wiley Ballard, Jon Babul)
Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)
Announcers: Andy Demetra, Randy Waters
Other ways to listen: SiriusXM Ch. 371 | SiriusXM app | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn
Odds:
The Bulldogs are 2.5 point favorites in tonight's game according to Fanduel Sportsbook. The total is currently at 155.5.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
