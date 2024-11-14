Georgia Tech Football: Sportscenter to Air Live From Georgia Tech Prior to Matchup vs NC State Next Thursday Night
Get ready Georgia Tech fans because the worldwide leader in sports is going to be broadcasting live from Georgia Tech prior to next Thursday's matchup between the Yellow Jackets and the NC State Wolfpack.
Before Helluva Block Party even gets underway, fans are invited to make their way to the Tech Green area for a live edition of ESPN SportsCenter from 2-3 p.m. The live SportsCenter, hosted by Matt Barrie (who will also serve as play-by-play announcer for the GT-NC State game telecast on ESPN), will feature a distinct Georgia Tech flair, with appearances by special guests and more. Yellow Jackets fans are encouraged to bring signs and flags, a la ESPN’s College Gameday, to create a great atmosphere for SportsCenter on Tech’s campus.
Helluva Block Party Driven by Hyundai, Georgia Tech football’s official pregame tailgate party, will move from its traditional location on North Avenue to Tech Green in the heart of Tech’s campus for next Thursday’s home finale versus NC State. HBP’s food, music and fun begins at 3:30 p.m., four hours ahead of the 7:30 p.m. kickoff between the Yellow Jackets and Wolfpack at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.
With North Ave. remaining open for weeknight, rush-hour traffic, Yellow Jacket Alley – Georgia Tech football’s pregame arrival to Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field – has been moved to Techwood Drive and Bobby Dodd Way on the north side of Bobby Dodd Stadium (click HERE for map).
The Yellow Jackets’ buses will park on Techwood Drive, just north of the intersection with Bobby Dodd Way. From there, the Jackets will walk west on Bobby Dodd Way, past the Fanning Center construction site and Callaway Plaza and enter the stadium at Gate 6.
Fans are encouraged to line the route and welcome the Jackets to the stadium beginning at 5 p.m.
