Georgia Tech Basketball: Yellow Jackets Make The Top 10 For 2026 Top 100 Recruit Jalan Wingfield
The Yellow Jackets are hard at work bringing in talented players for the 2026 recruiting class and they made the cut for one of the top forwards in the country. Jalan Wingfield, who plays at Tri-Cities in Atlanta (GA), announced his top ten schools on social media today and the Hokies were among them. The other schools included Virginia Tech, Georgia, Auburn, Cincinnati, Florida State, South Carolina, Alabama, Ole Miss, and Mississippi State.
According to 247Sports, Wingfield (6'8 225 LBS) is the No. 51 player in the country, the No. 10 power forward in the country, and the No. 5 player in the state of Georgia. If Damon Stoudamire can land Wingfield, it would give Georgia Tech their second commitment in the 2026 class along with five-star center Moustapha Diop.
Diop plays for Overtime Elite in Atlanta, a place that has given Georgia Tech talented prospects in the past including 2025 four-star guard Akai Fleming, 2024 three-star center Cole Kirouac, and 2024 four-star prospects Darrion Sutton and Jaeden Mustaf.
Diop told 247Sports Eric Bossi this about why he decided to commit to Georgia Tech and what he likes about Damon Stoudamire:
"I've been around the campus a lot, working out there, watching their practices every now and then and I feel that I fit in well with the campus and the basketball program," Diop told 247Sprorts. "It's a great basketball program and I believe they will be one of the top programs in the country. I already believe they are one of them because I feel like the program is in good hands with Damon Stoudamire.
According to 247Sports, Diop is a five-star prospect and the No. 12 player in the country in the 2026 class, the No. 3 power forward, and the No. 2 player in the state of Georgia. On3 Sports has Diop as the No. 16 player in the country, the No. 1 center in the country for 2026, and the No. 2 player in the state of Georgia.
