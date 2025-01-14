Georgia Tech Football: ESPN Analyst Shares Thoughts On Yellow Jackets Quarterback Situation Heading Into 2025
Ever since he arrived in Atlanta as a Texas A&M transfer, Haynes King has been one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the ACC when healthy. He has guided Georgia Tech to back-to-back bowl appearances for the first time since 2013-2014 and with his announced return for next season, hopes are high for even bigger things for the Yellow Jackets in 2025. When King's final season is over though, there is a strong feeling that Georgia Tech is still going to be in good hands. Aaron Philo stepped in for King at times during the 2024 season and was instrumental in getting the Yellow Jackets wins over Miami and NC State. Not many teams in the ACC have brighter futures when it comes to their quarterback room and in a recent article on ESPN, they broke down the Yellow Jackets quarterbacks heading into next season:
2025 starter: Haynes King, redshirt senior
Why he'll start: "King will enter his third season as Georgia Tech's starter after arriving with starting experience from Texas A&M. He has battled injuries for much of his career but has been dynamic when healthy, rushing for 21 touchdowns and passing for 41 with the Yellow Jackets. He notably decreased his interceptions total from 16 in 2023 to just two this past season, while showing much greater accuracy with 72.9% completions. If Georgia Tech can hang on to coordinator Buster Faulkner, it will enter 2025 with one of the ACC's most stable situations on offense."
Competition: Aaron Philo emerged as the backup to King this past season as a true freshman, and will do so again in 2025. He saw extensive action in a 30-29 win against NC State, passing for 265 yards and adding 57 rushing yards and a touchdown."
Having King back for next season is massive for Georgia Tech and makes them contenders to get to the ACC Championship game. King is one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the country and he makes the Yellow Jackets offense hard to stop. King threw for 303 yards and two touchdowns as well as running for 110 yards and three touchdowns in the eight overtime loss to Georgia after the game, head coach Brent Key spoke about him and his performance, as well as what this game signals for the program moving forward:
"He's a warrior. He's one of the toughest kids I've ever been around in my life. He wills others around. Proud of him. Proud of all of them.
"Correct, but, the game's-- there's so much about college football that's special, And there's so many things that as a college football coach that you take pride in. Yeah, the judgment comes from when the scoreboard hits zero. But the things we do with these kids and to see these kids grow and mature, to see them do what they do in school, do what they do socially, do what they do each week on the football field, they're special. They're special. And it hurts. It hurts them. That locker room, I've never seen anything like that. What I know about these kids, what I know about this team, what I know about this school, this emotion will turn into fuel, and we'll use that fuel."
Two of Georgia Tech's five losses this past season came with King out of the lineup. When he came back, he split time with Philo in wins over Miami and NC State, before playing his normal full-time snaps against the Bulldogs. Philo played the majority of snaps in the win over the Wolfpack. Philo finished the game 19-33 for 265 yards and 57 yards rushing and led the game-winning drive.
How good was Philo? He finished as the highest graded quarterback in the entire country in week 13 according to PFF (Pro Football Focus). Philo earned a 93.7 grade (top in the country) and a 93.3 passing grade (3rd in the country).
This is great news for the program and all signs point to a big 2025 season coming.
