Georgia Tech Basketball: Yellow Jackets Among The Final Three Schools For Four-Star Center Mouhamed Sylla
Georgia Tech is not done adding to its 2025 class that includes Akai Fleming, Eric Chatfield, Cole Kirouac, and Brandon Stores Jr. Although the early signing period is over, the regular signing period is still upon us and won’t be here until April 16th and goes until May 21st.
Coach Stoudamire has been recruiting another elite player in Mouhamed Sylla. Sylla is down to three schools that include Arkansas, Oregon, and Georgia Tech. He is set to make a decision this Thursday, January 16th. The Yellow Jackets continue to be finalists among top recruits in the country, something that has been prevalent in the short tenure of head coach Damon Stoudamire. He took an official visit to the flats on October 31st.
He plays his high school ball for Bella Vista Prep in Arizona who are currently off to a 9-6 start this season. Sylla is a 6'10 and 240-pound prospect who is great on both ends of the court. When he is slashing to the rim with a full head of speed, he is tough to slow down from making an impact on the rim.
According to 247Sports, Sylla is ranked as the No. 2 player in Arizona, No. 5 center, and No. 29 player nationally. What has been exciting to see is his rise to becoming a ranked player in the country. He was unranked until about four months ago when he rose in the ranking for 247Sports being donned a four-star. 247Sports Recruiting analyst Eric Bossi described him as a violent finisher at the rim and rim protector. Here is more on what he had to say about Sylla.
When you roll the tape, you see a very athletic guy who moves well for his size. Offensively, he is an asset in the pick and roll and projects as a lob threat and a player who can convert on the inside. Defensively, he is a versatile defender capable of guarding multiple positions and is an elite rim protector.
When we look at the Georgia Tech basketball team as currently constructed they struggled with perimeter defense and rim protection this year. A lot of the time teams are able to probe in the lane and get easy shot opportunities. Although nothing is guaranteed on the collegiate level, Sylla could have an impact in this area and be a great rotational defender for the Yellow Jackets if they were able to land his services.
