Georgia Tech Recruiting: Yellow Jackets Checking In With Five-Star Prospect This Week
Georgia Tech is recruiting the high-end 2026 guard at an elite level. Per Joe Tipton of On3, the Yellow Jackets are one of 10 teams that have been in to see 5-star Caleb Holt. The other teams include Kentucky, Houston, Tennessee, Baylor, Alabama, Auburn, Providence, Georgia, and Kansas. Holt was offered by the Yellow Jackets back in 2023. A thing of note is that head coach Damon Stoudamire personally came to visit Holt. He’s been to visit the Yellow Jackets a few times already and coach Stoudamire continues to recruit the high-end prospect.
Holt plays for an elite program at Grayson High School, he transferred this past summer from Huntsville, Alabama. He has the Rams right back in contention to win a title which would be their second consecutive title if they can pull off the feat. Holt has already proved he can play anywhere and dominant evidenced by his two gold medals with Team USAJBNT team. In 2024, he added more accolades to his belt. Holt has been named Region 4-6A Player of the Year and was also named to the all-region defensive team.
According to 247Sports Composite, Holt is rated as a five-star prospect, the No. 1 shooting guard, the No. 1 player in Georgia, and the No. 3 player nationally. He would be the highest-ranked recruit landed by head coach Damon Stoudamire who is establishing himself as one of the best recruiters in the country in bringing in elite talent thus far.
Holt is a rare prospect on the high school level that can do a multitude of things. He is 6’5 with a 6’9 wingspan that can get to anywhere on the floor. He is an elite three-level scorer that can use his physical frame to probe in the lane or extend the defense with his patented jumper. Don’t sleep on his ability to be a primary ball handler and initiate offense for not just himself but others. Where he makes his mark is on the defensive side of the ball. He enjoys going up against the opposing team’s best perimeter player and relishes in that role. His long, physical frame gives opposing players issues when he is guarding and he turns that into turnovers or tough shots
So far in the 2026 class, the Yellow Jackets have one player in Moustapha Diop who committed back in November and is playing at nearby OTE. Holt is elite and would definitely bring the energy and would be the hottest ticket in Atlanta if he brought his talents to the Flats. Coach Stoudamire has continued to keep the Yellow Jackets in the race for the services of Holt and continues to have Georgia Tech play at a high level lately despite being so undermanned this season. It will remain to be seen how Holt’s recruitment continues to develop.
