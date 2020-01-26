All Yellow Jackets
Michael Devoe Listed As "Day-To-Day"

Matthew McGavic

Georgia Tech shooting guard Michael Devoe is officially "day-to-day" with a sore foot, head coach Josh Pastner announced in the postgame press conference following last night's 64-58 win over NC State. 

"Michael Devoe had a sore foot, that’s why he didn’t play," Pastner said to the media "I didn’t know he wasn’t going to play until 11 minutes before tipoff, so, he’s kind of day-by-day and that’s just kind of where we’re at."

The sophomore from Orlando, FL was confined to a walking boot on his left foot earlier this week ahead of Tech's matchup with Louisville, but still saw the starting lineup against the Cardinals. His 21 points in the 68-64 losing effort against Louisville lead all scorers for the game.

Michael Devoe speaks to the media following GT's 68-64 loss to Louisville

Sophomore forward Khalid Moore, who had not logged double digit minutes since Tech's game against Hawai'i, started in place of Devoe. While he only compiled 5 points & 1 rebound, his +/- of 13 lead all players.

“I was proud of Khalid because he didn’t know he was going to get the start until eight minutes on the clock before tipoff when they came back in," Pastner said. "He hadn’t played in a while and he was ready to go and gave us great minutes. His energy, his defensive hustle, he did a great job with that.”

With the Division II Morehouse Maroon Tigers next up for Georgia Tech, logic dictates that Devoe will more than likely not see action this Tuesday against them. The Ramblin' Wreck will resume conference play this Saturday against Notre Dame in South Bend.

