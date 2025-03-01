How to Watch and Listen: Georgia Tech Men's Basketball vs NC State
After a big win on the road vs Pittsburgh this week, Georgia Tech is back at home and looking to get their ninth conference win of the year when they face NC State. The Yellow Jackets are in position for a 1st round bye in the ACC Tournament if they can finish their final three games strong.
Tech (14-14, 8-9 ACC) captured a 73-67 win Tuesday at Pittsburgh to earn a split of its two-game road trip, and comes back home having won five of its last seven games. The Yellow Jackets have won their last four ACC home games, including a 60-52 win over Stanford and a 90-88 overtime win against Stanford in mid-February, a 77-70 win over No. 21 Louisville to open the month, and a 71-64 win over Virginia Tech on Jan. 22. Tech also has won twice on the road (Pitt and its 3-OT win at Clemson) during February.
NC State (11-17, 4-13 ACC) lost nine-straight games between Jan. 11 and Feb. 12, but has rebounded to split its last four, including a 70-62 win over Boston College and an 85-73 win over Wake Forest, both at home. The Wolfpack come to Atlanta on the heels of a 74-60 loss Wednesday to Syracuse on the road, where they are 0-9 this season.
Here is how you can watch the game today:
GEORGIA TECH (14-14, 8-9 ACC) vs. NC STATE (11-17, 4-13 ACC)
Saturday, March 1, 2025 | 3 p.m. EST | Atlanta, Ga. | McCamish Pavilion
Television: ACC Network (Announcers: Anish Shroff, Michael Carter-Williams)
Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)
Announcers: Andy Demetra, Randy Waters
Other ways to listen: SiriusXM Ch. 84 | SiriusXM app | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn
Tech has won 5 of its last 7 games, 6 of its last 9.
Georgia Tech is 12-5 on its home court after beginning the season 2-3, and 6-2 in ACC games, having clinched its first winning home conference record since the 2020-21 season, when the Jackets were 8-1.
Tech has won 4-straight ACC games at home, the first time the Jackets have accomplished that since late in the 2019-20 season, when they won their final 7 ACC home games.
Georgia Tech is 3-5 in games vs. Quad 1 teams this season with wins over Louisville on 2/1, Clemson on 2/4 and Pittsburgh on 2/25, and have one more opportunity at Wake Forest next Saturday. The Jackets are 7-12 vs. Quad 1 teams under Damon Stoudamire.
Tech’s win over Pitt coupled with Virginia Tech’s loss to Louisville Tuesday night and Florida State’s loss to North Carolina Monday leaves the Yellow Jackets alone in 8th place in the ACC standings heading into this weekend’s games. Tech remains in position for a first-round bye in the ACC Tournament if the tournament were to begin today.
NC State has won the last four games in the series, winning the teams’ only regular-season meeting in 2023-24 (82-76 in Raleigh), sweeping the regular-season series from Tech in 2022-23 and winning the final meeting of 2021-22. Tech won four straight games prior to that.
NC State has a 61-44 lead in the overall series which dates back to 1925. Georgia Tech had won four straight meetings and five of six prior to the Wolfpack’s current four-game winning streak. The teams did not play during the 2020-21 season due to COVID issues.
Tech is 24-20 against the Wolfpack in Atlanta, including one home-court meeting that was played at the Omni in 1986 and one at Philips Arena in 2012. NC State is 5-2 against the Yellow Jackets at McCamish Pavilion.
Additional Links
Georgia Tech Officially Announces Three New Hires, Including New Linebackers Coach Darius Eubanks
Georgia Tech Sends Out Offer To One Of Nation's Top 2026 Wide Receiver Prospects
2025 NFL Combine: Georgia Tech Defensive Tackle Zeek Biggers Puts Up Impressive Day In Indianapolis