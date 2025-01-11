Final Score Predictions For Georgia Tech vs SMU
Georgia Tech had their three-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday on the road against Syracuse, but they are hoping to bounce back today against SMU. This is the first meeting between the Yellow Jackets and the Mustangs as conference foes and SMU is off to a solid start in their new conference.
SMU (11-4, 2-2 ACC) has lost their last two games decisively to Duke (89-62) and at North Carolina (82-67), which followed a six-game winning streak. Among those six wins were conference triumphs over Virginia at home (63-51) and Boston College (103-77) on the road. A win over SMU would give Georgia Tech its first Quad 1 win of the 2024-25 season. The Yellow Jackets are 0-4 vs. Quad 1 teams this season with losses to Duke (2), Georgia (29), North Carolina (39), and Oklahoma (44). Tech was 4-7 vs. Quad 1 teams in 2023-24. Tech’s two ACC road losses have come by a total of 10 points. The Jackets lost 68-65 at North Carolina on Dec. 7 and 62-55 at Syracuse Tuesday. In Tech’s other true road game, a 76-61 loss at Oklahoma, the Jackets led by four at halftime and were within five points with less than five minutes remaining.
Of the three new members of the ACC, Tech has faced SMU the most, winning eight of the 14 all-time meetings in a series that dates back to the 1959-60 season. All of the previous 14 meetings took place during the month of December. The teams last met on Dec. 21, 1986, halfway around the world in the Suntory Ball Tournament in Tokyo, Japan, with Tech capturing a 63-54 victory.
Sophomores Baye Ndongo and Naithan George are the only Yellow Jackets to have started every game this season; no one else has started more than 11. Ndongo has started 45 consecutive games, George 44, dating back to last season. At Syracuse, the Yellow Jackets snapped a three-game streak in which they had shot 54 percent or better, setting season highs in each game (36.4% vs. Syracuse). Tech has connected on less than 40 percent of its field goal tries seven times this season.
Senior guard Lance Terry has averaged 18.5 points in his last four games. The senior guard has gone 26-of-45 (57.8%) from the floor, 12-of-24 from three-point range (50%). Terry has scored 20-plus points in five games this season and leads the Jackets in scoring at 15.8 points per game (16.2 ppg in ACC games). Terry’s shooting splits across the Jackets’ last 4 games are 57.8% FG/50% 3pt FG/55.6% FT.
Naithan George has posted two double-doubles in points and assists this season, scoring 10 points with 10 assists against Boston College and 16 points with 11 assists vs. Central Arkansas. George has posted 8 games of 7 or more assists this season.
Odds
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, SMU is a 9.5 point favorite in today's game and the total is set at 154.5.
Prediction
The Yellow Jackets had been playing solid basketball (albeit against weaker ACC competition), but that came crashing down on Tuesday. The offense and shooting were very poor and they could not make a charge in the game. After shooting 3-13 on Tuesday, can Georgia Tech get a better game from McCollum? He is crucial to the Yellow Jackets offense and when he is not scoring, it hurts everyone around him. SMU is a superior team and I think they will get the win at home, though I would not be surprised if this is closer than the spread suggests
Final Score: SMU 79, Georgia Tech 73
Related Links
2025 Navy All-American Bowl: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, and How to Watch
Georgia Tech Football: Former Yellow Jackets Wide Receiver Leo Blackburn Transfers to Georgia State
2025 Navy All-American Bowl: Which Georgia Tech Signees Are Playing In Tomorrow's Game?