Georgia Tech Basketball Announces Its 2025-2026 Conference Schedule
The 2025-2026 college basketball season is coming up in the next couple of months and today, the ACC announced its conference schedule.
Georgia Tech men’s basketball will open its 2025-26 Atlantic Coast Conference schedule traveling to Duke to closeout the month of December and host Boston College on Jan. 3, as the conference office unveiled the entire league schedule on Tuesday.
Tip times and television coverage, as well as solidified midweek dates, will be announced in the coming weeks.
The Yellow Jackets, who have faced either Duke or North Carolina to open the conference slate each of the last four years, will visit the Blue Devils on either Dec. 30 or Dec. 31 before hosting back-to-back league opponents to open the New Year with Boston College (Jan. 3) and Syracuse (Jan. 6 or Jan. 7). A road trip to Miami on Jan. 10 breaks up a homestand as Tech welcomes Pittsburgh on either Jan. 13 or Jan. 14. Tech will then alternate with road and home contests the remainder of the month, visiting NC State (Jan. 17) and Virginia Tech (Jan. 27 or Jan. 28), while hosting Clemson (Jan. 24) and North Carolina (Jan. 31).
To open the month of February, the Jackets make their first trip to California to visit new league members, Cal (Feb. 3 or Feb. 4) and Stanford (Feb. 7), while also visiting Notre Dame (Feb. 14) and Louisville (Feb. 21). Georgia Tech will play host to three ACC foes in February, welcoming Wake Forest (Feb. 10 or Feb. 11), Virginia (Feb. 17 or Feb. 18) and Florida State (Feb. 28).
Georgia Tech will conclude regular season action welcoming California to McCamish Pavilion on either March 3 or March 4 and visiting Clemson on March 7.
The top 15 teams in the final league standings will then head to Charlotte, N.C. for the 2026 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament, March 10-14, played at the Spectrum Center.
Schedule is now complete
Saturday home ACC games include Boston College (Jan. 3), Clemson (Jan. 24), North Carolina (Jan. 31) and Florida State (Feb. 28). As announced previously, the ACC moved to an 18-game men’s basketball schedule for the 2025-26 season after playing a 20-game schedule since the 2019-20 season.
Each team will play one primary partner both home and away as well as one variable partner home and away. Tech’s primary home-and-away partner for 2025-26 is Clemson with its variable partner being California. Georgia Tech will not play SMU in the 2025-26 season. Georgia Tech will play 18 regular-season home games in 2025-26. Of its 13-game non-conference schedule, Tech will play nine at McCamish Pavilion, while also hosting nine ACC opponents.
Tech, which won 17 games and finished eighth in the ACC at 10-10 last season, will be led by 6-9 junior forward Baye Ndongo (Mboro, Senegal), a third-team All-ACC performer who averaged a double-double in conference games and is the top returning big man in the conference in scoring (13.4 ppg), rebounding (8.9 rpg) and field goal percentage (53.6%). Also returning is 6-7 wing man Kowacie Reeves, Jr. (Macon, Ga.), who played just six games last season after sustaining a foot injury (averaged 9.8 points, 3.9 rebounds in 2023-24), and 6-5 sophomore guard Jaeden Mustaf (Bowie, Md.), who averaged 8.6 points and 1.6 assists over 26 games.
The Jackets have added four transfer players to the roster in 6-3 guard Chas Kelley (Boston College), 6-6 wing Kam Craft (Miami, Ohio), 6-4 guard Lamar Washington (Pacific), and 7-0 center Peyton Marshall (Missouri). They are among 10 newcomers to the Yellow Jackets’ roster for the 2025-26 season.
They join a Tech recruiting class that is ranked No. 13 in in the nation in the team rankings compiled by Rivals, No. 4 among Atlantic Coast Conference teams, and No. 24 in the nation in the 247Sports composite listing. Tech’s freshman class includes four-star 6-4 guard Akai Fleming from Marietta, Ga., who attends Overtime Elite in Atlanta, four-star 6-10 center Mouhamed Sylla from Louga, Senegal by way of Bella Vista Prep in Arizona, three-star 6-5 guard/forward Brandon Stores, Jr., from St. Raymond High School for Boys in the Bronx, N.Y., three-star Cole Kirouac, a 6-11 center from Cumming, Ga., and Overtime Elite, three-star 5-11 point guard Eric Chatfield from Pace Academy in Atlanta, and international 6-4 guard prospect Davi Remagen of Cologne, Germany.