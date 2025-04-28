Georgia Tech Basketball Lands Big Time International Prospect Davi Remagen
Georgia Tech adds another player in the transfer portal, as well as landing their potential starting point guard for next season in Davi Remagen, who comes from Germany. Remagen averaged 15.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in the NextGen EuroLeague ULM Qualifier. He played so well that he earned all-tourney honors.
In the German Pro Basketball League, he averaged 9.9 points, 2.9 assists, and 1.3 steals. He shot 49% from the field and 31.3% from three-point range.
Remagen has good size at 6’3 and plays with good pace and rhythm. He has a multitude of ways he can score, which is advantageous for the Yellow Jackets. He can score on the ball screen and runs the pick-and-roll beautifully. He can also be a spot-up shooter and doesn’t hesitate to pull up from long range. He can also put the ball on the floor and create his own offense off the bounce and has a really good mid-range game. Remagen is also good at pushing the ball in transition and finishing around the rim.
An area where he is very underrated is on the defensive end. He is a really good perimeter defender who plays the passing lanes well. You see several highlights of him cutting off driving lines and poking the ball free leading to easy opportunities at the rim or dishing it out to others. His defensive ability will be a welcome sight on the perimeter to go along with Jaeden Mustaf who established himself as one of the better defenders on the team last year. With Remagen already playing professional basketball, he is going to already have a good feel for the game and will be a player that coach Stoudamire can trust immediately to lead his offense.
Georgia Tech has now added three players in the transfer portal, Peyton Marshall (Missouri), Kam Craft (Miami (OH), and Davi Ramagen (Germany). There was a lot of speculation on whether the Yellow Jackets would add a player iin the portal, but they have continued to fill out their roster for the 2025-2026 season and will have a lot of shooting on this year's upcoming team.
Additional Links
Georgia Tech Portal Target Braxton Fely Makes Surprising Transfer Decision
Updated ACC Baseball Standings: Georgia Tech Remains In The Top Four Despite Another Series Loss
10 Georgia Tech Players Who Could Be Selected In The 2026 NFL Draft