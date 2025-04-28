Georgia Tech Basketball Lands Big Time International Prospect Davi Remagen

2007-born 🇩🇪/🇧🇷 guard, Davi Remagen, has committed to Georgia Tech, his agents Bennet Ahnfeldt and Elias Sbiet tell me.



Avg’d 15.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.0 AST at the NextGen EuroLeague Ulm qualifier, earning all-tourney honors.



The RheinStars Köln product and great nephew of soccer… pic.twitter.com/H4HbVSaqVn