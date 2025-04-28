Georgia Tech Portal Target Braxton Fely Makes Surprising Transfer Decision
Georgia Tech was among the finalists for highly-coveted Boise State transfer defensive tackle Braxton Fely, but he made a surprising decision today. According to Matt Zenitz at 247Sports, Fely is returning to Boise State instead of transferring.
Fely has improved every year that he has played and had a career year for the Broncos. In 2024, he finished with 24 tackles and a career-high 5.5 sacks. One of his best games came in a 28-7 victory over Hawaii. In that game, he finished with three tackles and 1.5 sacks.
During his junior season, he was named Phil Steele All-Mountain West First Team, All-Mountain West Second Team, and Academic All-Mountain West. His sophomore campaign also caught the eye as he started all 14 games and forced a career-high three fumbles. He is a player more than capable of making plays and getting the offense back the ball.
Georgia Tech did make one big addition to the defensive line over the weekend, welcoming back Akelo Stone to Atlanta.
Stone started his career with the Yellow Jackets, playing three years with Georgia Tech before transferring to Ole Miss. He saw his production rise rapidly with the Rebels, posting career years.
In 2024, He finished with 14 tackles for the Rebels, 1.5 sacks, and a pass deflection. He had a breakout year in 2023, finishing with 27 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a pass deflection. He played a total of 286 snaps in his career with Ole Miss.
According to 247Sports, he is ranked as a four-star transfer prospect, the No. 17 DL, and the No. 115 player overall.
Stone will add a much-needed veteran piece to the defensive line for the Yellow Jackets who look to bolster their fron. The Yellow Jackets have impressive players in Matthew Alexander and Jordan van den Berg, and now get a run-stopper and someone who can clog up running lanes and space in the middle.
