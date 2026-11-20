Two undefeated teams from the state of Georgia are going to walk into McCamish Pavilion tomorrow, but only one is going to leave with an unblemished record.

First-year head coach Scott Cross is going to get his first taste of Clean, Old Fashioned Hate tomorrow when the Yellow Jackets welcome the Georgia Bulldogs to Atlanta. Earlier this week, Georgia Tech was able to fight back from an early deficit against Norfolk State and rode a hot shooting half to get a win to keep their unbeaten season alive.

This is going to be the best team that Cross has faced so far in his young tenure on The Flats. The Bulldogs might not be Final Four contenders, but they are 5-0 and already sport a win over North Carolina. Their other wins this season came against NC Central, Presbyterian, Florida Gulf Coast, and Jacksonville. Coming into the game, the advanced analytics are on the side of the Bulldogs, as they are ranked 46th in the newest KenPom ratings (30th offense, 65th defense) while the Yellow Jackets are 119th (119th offense, 126th defense).

Here is how you can watch and listen to tomorrow's game if you are not able to make it:

Friday, Nov. 20, 2026 | 8 p.m. ET |Atlanta, Ga. | McCamish Pavilion

Television: ESPNU | Watch Online (Announcers: Mike Morgan, Daymeon Fishback)

Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)

Other ways to listen: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App

Announcers: Andy Demetra, Randy Waters

Can the Yellow Jackets win?

It has been four years since Georgia Tech has found a way to beat their rivals. Josh Pastner was the last coach to beat UGA, as Damon Stoudamire was 0-3 in his attempts to win. This is going to be the 202nd meeting between the schools all time and you can bet neither wants to lose to the other, though I think that given the losing streak in the series, Georgia Tech might want this one a little more.

Offensively, Georgia is 9th in the SEC in points per game, last in FG%, 2nd in three point attempts, 10th in three-point percentage, 4th in rebounding, 15th in assists per game, and 1st in turnovers per game. On the other end of the court, the Bulldogs are 11th in PPG allowed, 9th in FG% allowed, 13th in three point attempts allowed, 9th in three-point percentage, and 13th in rebounds allowed.

One thing that Georgia Tech cannot do tomorrow night is start slowly. If they do that, then there might not be an opportunity for a second-half comeback. The Yellow Jackets have not been quick out of the game in most of their games this season and things can get bad in a hurry if they allow the same thing to continue to happen.

We will see tomorrow night whether or not Cross can get his first signature win as the head coach of the program.