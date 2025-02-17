Georgia Tech Basketball: Yellow Jackets Point Guard Nait George Named ACC Player of the Week
Georgia Tech has been one of the hottest teams in the ACC lately, winning two straight games and five of their last seven including wins over Clemson and Louisville, and a big part of this late surge from Damon Stoudamire's team is due to the play of point guard Nait George who was named the ACC's Player of the Week today.
Continuing the best stretch of basketball in his collegiate career, George averaged 24 points, 6.5 assists and 5 rebounds last week, and played all but 3 seconds out of a possible 85 minutes in leading Georgia Tech to the sweep of the ACC’s West Coast teams.
The sophomore scored 22 points, hitting 7-of-13 from the floor, 3-of-4 from 3-point range, and 5-of-5 from the foul line, scoring 15 of his 22 after halftime in the Yellow Jackets' 60-52 win over the Cardinal. He also had 5 assists and 7 rebounds. Saturday, George scored a game-high 26 points with 8 assists and 3 rebounds in lifting Tech over Cal in overtime, 90-88. In that game, he went 9-of-19 from the floor, 5-of-8 from 3-point range, and 3-of-3 from the foul line, scoring 15 of his points after halftime, 4 in OT.
With Georgia Tech having suffered so many injuries to key players, George has had to step up his level of play and he has done so, going 16-for-29 (55.2%) for the week, hitting 8-of-12 (66.7%) from deep and a perfect 8-of-8 at the line. He leads the ACC and ranks No. 12 nationally in assist average (6.3 per game).
Among ACC players last week, George ranked No. 2 in points per game, first in assists, first in three-point percentage, third in three-pointers per game, and first in minutes played.
Georgia Tech will look to keep their winning streak alive when they go on the road to face Boston College on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. ET.
