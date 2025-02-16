Georgia Tech Defeats Old Dominion 7-4 to Complete Sweep on Opening Weekend
Georgia Tech Baseball is going to start the 2025 season off on the right foot with an opening weekend sweep. The Yellow Jackets defeated Old Dominion today 7-4 and have started the season 3-0.
Here was Georgia Tech's Lineup today:
1. SS Kyle Lodise
2. CF Drew Burress
3. 1B Kent Schmidt
4. DH Nathan Waugh
5. 2B Alex Hernandez
6. C Vahn Lackey
7. RF Parker Brosius
8. LF Tyler Neises
9. 3B Carson Kerce
Riley Stanford was the starting pitcher
After a scoreless first inning, it was Old Dominion who got on the board first with a solo shot from Kainen Jorge in the top of the second inning. It was the only run that Stanford would allow, but it was one that gave the Monarchs an early lead. It took the Yellow Jackets offense a little bit to get going. They got two runners on in the second but were not able to bring them in. The Yellow Jackets left one runner stranded in the bottom of the third and the fourth after an early base runner, but Georgia Tech finally got scored some runs in the 5th.
Stanford go through four innings before giving way to Porter Buursema, who struck out the side in the 5th inning.
After a leadoff double from Kerce to start the bottom of the 5th, he got to third on a wild pitch and was driven in by Burress on a sac fly and finally, Georgia Tech had a run on the board. After Burress tied it 1-1, Schmidt singled and then Waugh hit a big two-run homer to take the lead for the Yellow Jackets 3-1.
To start the 6th, Buursema picked up right where he left and struck out three of the four batters he faced, bringing him up to six strikeouts.
Georgia Tech picked up their fourth run of the game in the bottom of the sixth. Brosius was hit by a pitch, stole second, and then scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-1. It was the only run of the inning, but it was enough to give the Yellow Jackets a three run lead.
The lead would not last long though. A walk and two singles would load the bases and after a fly out, ODU was able to get a run thanks to a sac fly and the lead was cut to 4-2. Kayden Campbell was brought in as a relief pitcher in place of Burrsema and then gave up a two-run single that tied the game 4-4. Campbell would get through the rest of the inning with the game tied, but the Yellow Jackets no longer had the lead.
Waugh continued his good day in the bottom of the 7th. After Burress struck out to start the inning, Schmidt hit another single and Waugh drove him in on the next at bat to get the lead back for the Yellow Jackets 5-4. After Hernandez was hit by a bit to put two runners on, Lackey hit an RBI double to get the lead to two runs 6-4 and ODU made another pitching change. Brosius hit a sac fly to make it 7-4 and that would be the final run of the inning. Georgia Tech once again had a lead of at least three runs and looked to keep.
Joshua Evans came for Campbell to start the 8th inning and hit one batter and walked another to put two runners on with one out. Evans was quickly replaced by Hernandez, who went from second base to pitching. Hernandez did load the bases, but got the last two outs and did not allow any runs.
Hernandez made quick work of the ODU lineup in the 9th and Georgia Tech won the game 7-4 to get the opening series sweep. The Yellow Jackets travel to Statesboro on Tuesday to face Georgia Southern.
