Georgia Tech Defeats Old Dominion 7-4 to Complete Sweep on Opening Weekend

𝐖𝐀𝐔𝐆𝐇 πŸ’£@NathanWaugh40 launches his 1st as a Jacket! Tech takes the lead!



ACCNX: https://t.co/HtuxBPiHR4#StingEm x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/0bYB6yaJBz