2025 NFL Draft Profile- Georgia Tech Tight End Jackson Hawes
One of the most important pieces of Georgia Tech's offense this past season was a player who did not get as much love as others did. Quarterback Haynes King, running back Jamal Haynes, and the entire offensive line get most of the love for the Yellow Jackets, but a player who was essential to their success on offense was tight end Jackson Hawes. Hawes was put in a tough position with Georgia Tech having to replace Dylan Leonard (NFL), Luke Benson (NFL), and Brett Seither (injury) were all missing from the 2023 team and for anyone that is familiar with the Yellow Jackets offense, they know how important tight ends are to how successful the running game is, as well as being the occasional pass-catching threat. Hawes took that challenge and was one of the best run-blocking tight ends in the ACC which got him invited to the Senior Bowl in Mobile (AL), which he played well in. Hawes played a big role in the Jackets ranking among the top 35 nationally in rushing offense (187.0 ypg) and the top 5 in fewest sacks allowed (0.69 pg)last season.
This season for the Yellow Jackets, Hawes set career highs with 16 catches for 195 yards.
Prior to his arrival on The Flats, Hawes caught 35 passes for 371 yards over four seasons at Yale (2019, 2021-23). He was a second-team all-Ivy League selection in 2022.
Hawes, a 6-foot-5, 260-pound tight end, caught 51 passes for 566 yards and six touchdowns over his four-year collegiate career, which began with three seasons at Yale (2021-23) before he transferred to Georgia Tech for his fourth and final season in 2024. In addition to his pass-catching ability, he is widely regarded as one of the best blocking tight ends in the nation and played a big role in the Jackets’ success running the ball and protecting the passer last season
The PFF (Pro Football Focus) grades back that up about Hawes, even before he got to Georgia Tech. After posting a 62.7 run blocking grade in 2021 and a 69.0 grade in 2022, Hawes took his blocking grade to another level. He finished with an 82.2 run blocking grade in 2023 in 242 run blocking snaps in what would be his final season at Yale. Hawes transferred to Georgia Tech and its hard to make the argument he could have had a better season to improve his draft stock.
Before the season started, Hawes talked about what made him want to come to Georgia Tech and be a part of their program:
"Yeah, I mean, I graduated from Yale, obviously, and then entered the transfer portal just because I had another year of eligibility. And, you know, I think right away from the get -go, of the schools that were talking to me. I saw something really special with Georgia Tech, you know, kind of one of the schools where I had like a one -on -one conversation with Coach Key over the phone, which was really special. And not only that, but the entire offensive staff. And, you know, they were, you know, just, I think from the get -go I saw something really special and, you know, what they're building here. And I wanted to really be a part of that, you know."
Hawes also said the NFL part of the discussion played a factor in him choosing the Yellow Jackets:
"I mean, you know, I felt like I had really good film at Yale. I, you know, played a good bit three years there. And I did just kind of want to kind of, I don't know if, like, play it safe is the right word, but just get another year of experience it under my belt. Playing in the ACC, you know, it's a step up, definitely, from the Ivy League. So I wanted to kind of, you know, prove to myself that I can, you know, handle it against tougher competition for sure."
This past season, Hawes played 563 total snaps for Georgia Tech (299) run blocking snaps, finishing with a 68.0 overall grade and a 74.7 run blocking grade.
It is not clear where exactly Hawes could be drafted, but his ability to block at a high level and also make plays in the passing game is going to be critical. I think he has a chance to be an NFL player for a long time and be able to make an impact based on his ability to be a factor in the run game, which is crucial in today's NFL for tight ends. If he shows out at the NFL Combine next week, that can only boost his draft stock.
