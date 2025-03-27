Georgia Tech Freshman Dani Carnegie Enters Transfer Portal
Earlier this morning, Georgia Tech freshman Dani Carnegia has entered the transfer portal according to On3's Talia Goodman.
The Georgia native was very impactful for the nationally ranked Yellowjackets finishing the season inside the top 30 for scorers in the ACC, averaging 12.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per game on 20.4 minutes of play. Prior to missing time due to a hamstring injury, Carnegie eclipsed the 15 points per game threshold. Her scoring prowess and big play ability earned her end of the season recognition, being awarded the sixth player of the year award as well as All-ACC freshman team recognition.
A five-time ACC Rookie of the Week selection, Carnegie has recorded one of the best collegiate debut seasons in program history. The freshman has logged 18 double-figure scoring games, including six with 20 points or more, and ranks third on the team in scoring, contributing 13.1 points per game. She leads Georgia Tech in three-pointers made (58) and is the only freshman in the league to rank in the top-10 in that statistical category. Carnegie was also named to the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Midseason Watch List in February, while also being tabbed to the NCAA’s starting five lineup on Jan. 1. Carnegie is the third Yellow Jacket, and first freshman, in Georgia Tech women’s basketball history to be named ACC Sixth Player of the Year.
Carnegie had her career high of her young season against Virginia when she had all fazes of her game on ten, shooting an efficient 41 percent from three, while getting to the rim at will, earning the favor of referee's whistles with 11 total foul shots during the game.
In addition to Carnegie entering her name in the portal four other underclassmen have as well: Gabbie Grooms, Tianna Thompson, Adrianna Termis and Rusne Augustine.
