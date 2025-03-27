Everything From Georgia Tech Defensive Backs Coach Cory Peoples After the Yellow Jackets' 7th Practice
Georgia Tech is 16 days away from their annual White and Gold Spring game and the Yellow Jackets were back on the practice field today. After practice, defensive backs coach Cory Peoples spoke to the media and here is everything that he had to say.
1. On how the rotation is looking this spring...
" I agree with that. You got Clayton Powell-Lee, a lot of experience, a lot of games starting. Omar Daniels started a bunch of games for us last year, a bunch of experience. Syeed Gibbs coming back, and those young guys behind him are progressing pretty well. Kelvin Hill, Tae Harris, all those guys getting valuable reps right now behind those older guys."
2. On working with new defensive coordinator Blake Gidion...
"Oh it's great. Coach Gideon probably one of the best DB coaches in the country so it's a great, great knowledge we put it together. It's a reason why the secondary at Texas was always good detailing his work real smart it's been great working with him."
3. On working with new cornerbacks coach Kobie Jones...
" Great, a young coach, he's gonna be a guy in his business, real knowledgeable, smart, did some great things, worked under Nick Saban, broke in under Coach Robinson at Georgia, at Alabama, so he had some good guys that he learned from when he was there."
4. On freshman Tae Harris...
" He's getting better every practice. It's a big difference coming from high school, coming to college with all the adjustments you have to make before it's and he's progressing every day. Every day I can say he's getting better."
5. On Tae Harris' confidence for a young player...
"Definitely, the more he keeps on learning and processing and understanding the way the game flows here, he's gonna get better right now. It's a lot of flying bullets. And a big thing, you wanna see you get better better every day. I can say from practice one to practice seven a day he's trending in the right direction."
6. On the nickel position...
"Clayton was forced to go against Miami one of the most high -powered offenses in the country and play nickel, something he never done before, Rodney Shelley. You got guys like Daiquan White, who's playing really well as well. He can go inside and play nickel. I say between Rodney Shelley, Kelvin Hill, Syeed Gibbs, Clayton Powell-Lee, Omar started some games from nickel. So the great thing about it, when you get injuries, you get to see some other guys move around. It kind of helps your depth. So we can move a lot of them guys from inside to outside. We don't really do just stationary positions. We make sure all our guys play everything. So we move around, you might play field safety one day, you might play bottom safety one day. Take your guy like Rodney Shelley, who's one of the best cover guys. Put them inside, we want them. I think he can get it done."
7. On the depth of the position...
"We do, we got depth, and that's the biggest thing when somebody go down you want to be able to plug and play and we got some guys back there who's getting better every day from playing different positions a lot of depth from playing nickel to playing corner so that's been very helpful."
8. On Sophomore Safety Christian Pritchett...
"I am. He showed up really well on special teams last year. He continued to get better. He's not there yet but he's progressing in the right direction and trending in the right direction that he's getting better. As we keep on finishing off these 15th practice, it's going to be a huge for him to make that step, to go out there and fight Clayton Powell-Lee, Omar Danies, those guys for a starting job. So he's trending in the right direction right now."
9. On what clicked for Omar Daniels after moving over to safety...
"I totally agree with you. He went back, guys play with great instincts, great awareness. So I think when we move him back, you saw him blossom a little bit more than playing nickel. He was recruited early on at K-State as a corner. So he has versatility, he can play corner, he can play nickel, he can play safety. So I think that's his true home back there playing safety. There was a big jump when we moved them back there last year."
10. On Tae Harris being confident for a young player...
"You want guys to have confidence. You got to have that mindset. Playing back there, you're on that island. Right now, he's honing it pretty good. You can get real humbled by college football real quick. So he's keeping a straight head, turning vision in what he's doing. But he's been great right now, just positive mindset. That confidence I love. I'd rather have to tone you down and have to turn you up. And right now, he's in the right direction."
Additional Links
Everything From Georgia Tech Cornerbacks Coach Kobie Jones After Yellow Jackets' 7th Spring Practice
Everything From Georgia Tech Cornerback Ahmari Harvey After Yellow Jackets 7th Practice
Everything From Georgia Tech Safety Omar Daniels After the Yellow Jackets' 7th Spring Practice