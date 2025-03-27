Everything From Georgia Tech Cornerbacks Coach Kobie Jones After Yellow Jackets' 7th Spring Practice
Georgia Tech is 16 days away from their annual White and Gold Spring game and the Yellow Jackets were back on the practice field today. After practice, cornerbacks coach Kobie Jones spoke to the media, and here is everything that he had to say.
1. On what he is seeing from the cornerbacks this spring...
" Yeah I think the guys obviously when you watch you know you watch the games from Georgia Tech last year those guys play with tremendous effort you know they play hard and that was the thing I was expecting you know when I got here and that's the thing they do they play hard they play extremely hard obviously we gotta cleanup technique and some of that stuff but as a coach you don't coach effort right those guys either got it or they don't right and that's the one thing I haven't had to really coach as much right those guys are going hard they give great effort so that's the biggest thing is that what I seen on film is what I'm getting right now obviously we'll clean up the rest of the stuff and play with better technique but the efforts there you know the tenacity is that they play way is there."
2. On Coach Key Bringing Him On The Staff...
"Yeah, I mean, it's it's kind of what I've been preparing for. I was always taught you know work like the job for that you want so I've been preparing for this position since the day I started coaching It's been I'm blessing to be here obviously and to be able to show that I can I know a lot of people are going to doubt me, you know, young coach, but I'm prepared. I'm confident. I got to work with the greatest DB coach there ever was, you know, Coach Saban working with Coach Saban. So I'm extremely confident in the knowledge that I have in the game and especially the DB plays. So just grateful for Coach Key being able to give me this opportunity to show what I can do."
3. On why he got into coaching...
"I would get into coaching because so I'm... short story I was I played ball at Alabama State and I didn't really start learning football until my junior year when I transitioned from quarterback going to safety my DC there he really I've really started understanding football and I'm like dang I could have been a lot better two years ago so I have a lot of younger siblings and I have a younger brother right now he's down at IMG Academy playing safety and I'm just he was younger at the time obviously and I'm like man I can, I can get back to him and he could be better than I was at that age, then it clicked like, okay, you can touch, you can impact more kids than just him. So that was the biggest thing, being able to know that I can impact the lives of other kids. It started with just football, and then when I got, you know, around more kids, I'm started with just football, and then when I got, you know, around more kids, I'm really changing their lives outside of football. So that's really what kept me in coaching and got me into it, you know, just to impact the lives of younger athletes."
4. On working with Coach Gideon...
"It's been great, man. I mean, he's very detailed in everything he does and how he wants stuff. He demands the room. The guys have a lot of respect for him from day one. You can feel that energy when he's in there. So it's been great. You know, we worked with similar people, Coach T. Robb. So we GA both for him, so we know similar things. So it's been smooth transition. It's felt like I've known him from years and when I was down at IMG coaching he actually recruited some of my players there got some of those guys down when he was at Texas so it's been good it's been a joy to work with Coach Gideon. I love like I said the tenacity he brings I think it matches the program and what Coach Key was looking for the program so I'm excited to work with him to see how the season goes."
5. On Ahmari Harvey...
"Yeah, I think naturally those guys are drawn to him from his aura, his energy he brings. But yes, he's the leader of the team, of the group, and of that defense side of the ball. He's one of those leaders on that side. Those guys really look to him. He starts every drill off. He's the first guy. You know, I make a point when I'm making corrections, I make it harder on him because he is the he's got to be able to take that and other guys that they know if I can do it to him they got to understand it can happen to them as well So having a Ahmari out there is a blessing. It's not don't got to coach much, you're right clean up the technique and stuff but he has the want to in the world to want to get it done and want to be a great player all those guys man all those guys in those room in that room they want to get coached hard and they want to be better players so I'm loving a Ahmari and loving the rest of the room as well."
6. On the new arrivals...
"Yeah, I think, I mean, you wouldn't know Daiquan (White) wasn't here. You know, he fits in with the guys, they have a bond already, playing really well, one of the best technicians we have on the team, he's doing really well, he'll be up in that rotation for the season. The rest of the guys are coming along well, you know, Elgin Sessions, freshman, really, really surprising me. Playing like a vet, actually, as a true freshman. So I'm surprised to see how his journey, where it takes him, you know, Nehemiah, he does some really good things, all those guys, man, they're good at certain things, and we're just building the rest of their game up. So that's the biggest thing, but all those guys, they have something, you know, and we're working with that, and we're gonna build off of that, and make those guys complete DBs at the end of the day."
7. On Zachary Tobe...
"Yeah, I think it definitely helped. Now he's not a young guy anymore. He's a veteran now. And having those games, those game reps definitely helped him. He's stepped up and kind of in a leadership role now, kind of getting reps with those ones and twos up there in the starting rotation. And he's taking it all well, right? He's taking the coaching. The guy lets you get on them pretty hard, and he don't blink an eye. So I'm excited to coach him. I think he's going to be a really good player for us."
