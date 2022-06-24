Georgia Tech Guard Michael Devoe Signs With Los Angeles Clippers

Georgia Tech's Michael Devoe is getting an opportunity with one of the NBA's best team's

While he did not get drafted during Thursday's NBA Draft, Michael Devoe is going to get his shot in the NBA. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported that the Los Angeles Clippers are going to sign Devoe and give him an opportunity to compete for two way contract this summer. The report was then confirmed by Ken Sugiura of the AJC.

Devoe is signing an Exhibit 10 contract, which guarantees a training camp invitation and the possibility of a two-way contract later.

Devoe is a player that got better each season while he was at Georgia Tech. He gradually went from being an All-ACC honorable mention to being an All-ACC caliber player in a short amount of time. The Clippers are making a bet that he can keep doing that and provide a scoring boost for the summer league team. If he can do that, Devoe can have a shot to make the Clippers roster as a two-way player this season.

While the NBA season might have just ended, teams are already getting ready for next season, and summer league is just a few weeks away. The Clippers are going to open up their summer league schedule on July 9th against the Memphis Grizzlies.

