Georgia Tech Forward Ibrahim Souare Has Entered The Transfer Portal
More changes are coming to the Georgia Tech Basketball roster. After Nait George and Duncan Powell had already entered the portal. Per Kelly Quinlan of Rivals, Ibrahim Souare has also entered his name into the portal.
Souare finished the season averaging 2.8 points and 3.6 rebounds on 59% shooting from the field. He started in 14 games this season for the Yellow Jackets. In terms of his splits, he shot the ball better at home, shooting 62% from the field and nearly averaging a block per game. On the road, he was a better shooter from the charity stripe, shooting nearly 22 percentage points better from the free-throw line.
Souare is a player who got better as the season wore on and played some of his best basketball in the month of February and towards the latter half of the season. He finished with a career-high nine points and 12 rebounds in a three-overtime win over Clemson on February 4th. Another game that stood out was against Wake Forest. Despite the loss, Souare finished with eight points and 11 rebounds. Unfortunately, he saw fewer minutes during the ACC tournament after suffering a head injury against the Duke Blue Devils. Duke would be the final game he played in this season after not being able to make an appearance in the NIT tournament.
Soaure brought great energy and another excellent rebounding big man for the Yellow Jackets. Although he had limited touches this season, when he was around the rim, he did a good job of finishing against the defense and converting his opportunities. He gave Georgia Tech another big man they could play alongside Baye Ndongo and also play some of his minutes when he went to the bench to get a break. An area where he will have to improve is his free throw percentage, especially with him being a player who primarily plays inside.
Georgia Tech will now have to look to replace two frontcourt players who were a big part of the program this past season.
Additional Links
Georgia Tech QB Coach Chris Weinke Details How He Evaluates and Recruits The Most Important Position on The Field
2026 Four Star DL Deuce Geralds Lists Georgia Tech As A Finalist
2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament: Where is Georgia Tech Currently Projected To Play?