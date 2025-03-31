Georgia Tech RB Anthony Carrie Will Enter The Transfer Portal
Anthony Carrie showed some potential and burst in his freshman season with the Yellow Jackets. He finished his freshman season with 25 carries for 120 yards and a touchdown. His best game this season came against VMI, where he finished with 37 yards and a touchdown. However, he announced on social media earlier today that he is entering the transfer portal. The spring portal opens on April 16th and lasts until April 25th.
I don’t think this is a question of talent but rather a very talented and crowded running back room for the Yellow Jackets. Jamal Haynes came back for another season after a really good 2024 campaign. Georgia Tech added one of the best running backs in the transfer portal in Malachi Hosley. The Yellow Jackets already had Carrie and Trelain Maddox coming in from the 2024 class. You added in valuable veterans in Daylon Gordon and Chad Alexander, and two more freshmen in JP Powell and Shane Marshal, which makes it tough to see on the field.
Head Coach Brent Key recently raved about the impressive play of the Yellow Jackets' other true freshman running back, Trelain Maddox, who had a standout performance in the recent scrimmage for Georgia Tech.
“You know, Trelain Maddox had a big one. He had two 50-plus-yard runs. That's a big man moving now. And I think he had three touchdowns,” said Key.
Georgia Tech has a great running backs coach in Norval McKenzie, who optimizes the talent he is afforded on the gridiron using a plethora of running backs in various formations and situations. If you had gone to spring practice, there would not have been a lot of buzz about Carrie and his play being brought up I think overall, it is a tough situation and Carrie will enter into his sophomore season and wants to see the field more, especially after being a blue-chip prospect in high school.
Coming out of high school, Carrie was ranked as a four-star prospect and was one of the biggest gets for the Yellow Jackets at the time, especially in the 2024 class. He was ranked as the No. 28 RB, No. 50 player in Florida, and the No. 386 recruit nationally.
Here is more from 247Sports Scouting Analyst Andrew Ivins on Anthony Carrie coming out of high school:
"Well-built running back prospect with solid vision, quick feet, and impressive balance. Averaged 6.9 yards per carry his final three years at the prep level, totaling 3,151 rushing yards and 48 touchdowns in 28 games. Size hasn’t been third-party verified, but is believed to be under 6-foot and hovering around 195 pounds. Should be able to eventually tack on more mass once lifting in a college weight room. Scoots past would-be tacklers with his initial burst after evading them with swift cuts. Isn’t afraid of contact, and tends to hit the hole with a full head of steam. Might lack a true top-end gear, but has proven to be rather creative at the second level, and will do his best to fight for yardage. Wasn’t targeted a bunch out of the backfield while at Carrollwood Day, but has flashed as a pass catcher on the offseason circuit, which suggests that he can play all three downs if he figures out how to fend off juiced-up college defensive linemen. Should be viewed as a well-rounded ball carrier with a good feel for the position that will have a chance to make an impact on Saturdays."
Carrie was fun to watch in his limited action, and you can see the potential is there for him, but now he will hit the portal and explore his options.
