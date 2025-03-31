Updated ACC Baseball Standings Heading Into April
Another week is in the books, and the calendar is getting ready to turn to April, which will be a pivotal month across the country when it comes to College Baseball, especially in a loaded conference like the ACC.
Florida State remains on top of the conference after taking two of three games from Notre Dame, who remains at the bottom of the standings. The Seminoles have as much talent as anyone and will be tough to bring down.
Clemson and Georgia Tech battled it out over the weekend in Atlanta in what was arguably the best series of the weekend. The Tigers won games one and three by a combined three runs to take the series, but Georgia Tech did get an 18-2 win in game two. Both teams looked like Conference contenders.
Virginia Tech had one of the most impressive weekends in the conference, sweeping No. 16 Wake Forest and climbing to fourth. The Hokies have talent and have faced a tough schedule to start, but keep an eye on them. The Demon Deacons dropped to 5th with the three-game sweep.
There is likely going to be a lot of movement in the ACC due to the conference being so close in the middle. Duke, Louisville, and NC State are all close in the standing, with North Carolina, Virginia, and Cal not far behind. Virginia really needed some good vibes after a tough start and got a sweep vs Stanford that should help things.
ACC Baseball Standings (3/24)
1. Florida State (7-2 ACC, 23-4 overall)
2. Clemson (6-3, 26-5)
3. Georgia Tech (8-4, 22-6)
4. Virginia Tech (7-5, 20-8)
5. Wake Forest (7-5, 20-9)
6. Duke (7-5, 19-10)
7. Louisville (5-4, 20-7)
8. NC State (5-4, 18-10)
9. North Carolina (6-6, 21-7)
10. Virginia (6-6, 15-11)
11. California (6-6, 15-12)
12. Stanford (5-7, 16-9)
13. Boston College (5-7, 13-12)
14. Pitt (3-6, 16-11)
15. Miami (2-7, 15-14)
16. Notre Dame (2-10, 14-11)
