Georgia Tech vs Clemson: Game Preview, Odds, And How to Watch and Listen to Tonight's ACC Matchup
Georgia Tech pulled one of the bigger upsets of the year in the ACC on Saturday when they ended Louisville's 10-game winning streak and got by far their best win of the year. After beating the previous team that was No. 2 in the standings, the Yellow Jackets head on the road to try and do it again, this time against Clemson, who comes into this game 9-1 in ACC play and has a massive game vs Duke on deck for Saturday.
Clemson is the sixth top-25 team Tech has faced this season and second in two games. The Yellow Jackets are 1-4 against top-25 teams this season after defeating No. 21 Louisville on Saturday. They were 3-1 against them in 2023-24. A win Tuesday would also be Tech’s second against a Quad 1 opponent in the NCAA’s NET rankings this season (Louisville is No. 29, Clemson is No. 30). The Yellow Jackets are 1-5 against Quad 1 opponents this season after going 4-7 against such teams last year. One more Quad 1 opportunity exists on Tech’s schedule, at Wake Forest (69) on March 8. Tech is 5-15 against Clemson teams that have been ranked in the nation’s top 25. Seven of those meetings took place between 2007 and 2010, with the Jackets winning four of the seven.
In the last meeting between Tech and Clemson at Littlejohn Coliseum (Jan. 16, 2024), Tech erased a 9-point deficit in the final 1:43 of regulation and captured a 93-90 victory in double-overtime. Naithan George made two three-point field goals in the final 20 seconds of regulation and made two more field goals in the final minute of the second overtime (10 of his team-high 20 points).
Five Yellow Jackets have averaged in double-digits for ACC games – Lance Terry (16.0), Javian McCollum (13.9), Duncan Powell (13.1), Naithan George (11.6), and Baye Ndongo (11.1). Tech rotation players have missed a total of 39 games this season because of injury or illness. Kowacie Reeves, Jr., has missed the last 16 games (foot injury), Luke O’Brien missed the last 11 games (toe injury) and Jaeden Mustaf has missed the last 4 (foot). Lance Terry missed 2 of the last 5 (hand/illness). Javian McCollum missed 4 games earlier in December with a concussion.
The oldest and longest-running series the Yellow Jackets have with an ACC member, the 147 all-time meetings are more than 30 greater than Tech has played with any other ACC opponent. The series dates back to the 1912-13 season, when John Heisman coached the Tech basketball team
Clemson has won seven of the last nine meetings in the series, including a 70-59 win in Atlanta on Jan. 14.
Senior guard Lance Terry has scored 20-plus points in 7 games this season, 4 times in ACC games. The senior guard, who missed the Clemson game with a hand injury and the Virginia Tech game with an illness, has averaged 17.1 points in his last 8 games, hitting 50.5% (52-of-103) from the floor, 40.4% (19-of-47) from three-point range.
In ACC games, Terry leads the Jackets at 16.0 points per game, while four other Yellow Jackets also average in double figures in conference games – Javian McCollum (13.9), Duncan Powell (13.1), Naithan George (11.8) and Baye Ndongo (11.1).
Sophomore guard Naithan George has scored in double digits in 9 straight games, averaging 12.7 points and 6.7 assists per game. He has shot 45.4% (44-of-97) from the floor, 32.6% (14-of-43) from 3-point range, and 12-of-17 from the foul line, during that stretch.
George is the ACC’s No. 2 assist dealer with 6.3 per game (14th in the nation, and ranks No. 4 in assist/turnover ratio at 2.62 per game. He has posted 11 games of 7 or more assists this season.
George’s 274 career assists are the 6th most all-time in Tech annals through a Yellow Jackets’ first two seasons, and most since Shumpert’s 274 from 2008-10.
Sophomore forward Baye Ndongo has five double-doubles this season (11 for his career) after scoring 12 points with 11 rebounds against Louisville. He has three in ACC games (19 points, 12 rebounds at North Carolina, 14 and 12 vs. Clemson).
Junior forward Duncan Powell has averaged 14.2 points and 5.4 rebounds over his last 9 games, including three games of 20 points or more. The Sacramento State transfer has hit 44.9% (44-of-98) from the floor, 40.4% (19-of-47) from three-point range and 75.6% (34-of-45) from the foul line in that stretch.
Senior guard Javian McCollum has averaged 15.1 points over his last 10 games, scoring 20 in four of those games. The Oklahoma transfer has connected on 42.5% (51-for-120) from the floor, 35.7% (20-of-56) from three-point range and 29-of-33 from the free throw line. He has added 36 assists (4.0 per game) and 14 steals.
In ACC games, McCollum is averaging 13.9 points and 4.0 assists, hitting 42.9% from the floor, 33.3% from three-point range, and is 85.7% from the foul line. He also has just 16 turnovers and a team-high 17 steals.
Here is how you can watch tonight's game:
GEORGIA TECH (10-12, 4-7 ACC) vs. #21 CLEMSON (18-4, 10-1 ACC)
Tuesday, February 4, 2025 | 9 p.m. EST | Clemson, S.C. | Littlejohn Coliseum
Television: ACC Network (Announcers: Wes Durham, Jim Boeheim)
Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)
Announcers: Andy Demetra, Randy Waters
Other ways to listen: SiriusXM Ch. 381 | SiriusXM app | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn
Odds
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Clemson is a 12.5 point favorite tonight and the over/under is set at 137.5.
