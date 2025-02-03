2027 DB KJ Caldwell Recaps Junior Day Visit At Georgia Tech From This Past Weekend
KJ Caldwell is an explosive and hard-hitting defensive back who is starting to make his name around the Peach State. Don’t sleep on him in coverage either because his ball skills are also immaculate. I got the chance to see him for the first time back at an all-star game last January. Caldwell was one of the best players on the field.
The way he was able to cover the entire field, read the quarterback's eyes and know where he was going with the ball was something special. This carried in to a great sophomore season for Caldwell. He finished his sophomore year with 49 tackles, four tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery. That led to several colleges offering him in the winter including UNC Charlotte, Georgia Southern, East Tennessee State, Jacksonville State, Arkansas State, Memphis, Miami (OH), and Georgia Tech all in the month of January.
“You know, as a sophomore, I knew coming into the season that I was gonna have to step up and be that guy for my team. With us losing a couple of seniors during the season, it just made me have to lock in even faster and grow up faster, really, than most people. That's really what I came into the season focusing on,” said Caldwell. “The season didn't live up to what I thought it was going to be, but it was an eye-opener for me. It is really showing me things that I need to work on, like breaking on the ball faster and recognizing plays.”
“It means a lot to see colleges calling, but I know I'm not done. I know I still need to do way more and I know I can have way more offers right now so that's why I know I need to work more. Having those schools look at me and knowing that those schools are looking at me and want me to play for their program game, means a lot.”
One of those colleges Georgia Tech has been high on him and gave Caldwell an offer in January. Caldwell took a visit to campus this past weekend for a junior day as a potentially coveted prospect for the Yellow Jackets.
“I feel like I had a great visit on Saturday. They welcomed you with open arms, you know, of course, Coach Peoples and Coach Q really let me see what they are as a program and what they're doing, what they're doing for their guys to get them better and get them ready for the next level. Also what they're doing so they can win games and how I could fit into their program and stuff like that.
“I can really say that the coaches believe in me. They trust that I'm going to grow as a player and as a student of the game. I feel like our relationship is gonna get better and better throughout the years and I'm really liking Georgia Tech right now to be honest with you,” said Caldwell.
Georgia Tech definitely has what Caldwell is looking for in terms of the school and its academic program which continues to be a selling point for the Yellow Jackets. He likes what he sees in the program. There are two key elements that matter to Caldwell in his recruiting: academics and feeling like a family.
“A program being like a family and their academics are important. Academics come first to me honestly. Academies and then the family part next. It just has to feel like home,” said Calwell.
He also likes what Coach Key is doing with the program and the city of Atlanta.
“With Coach Key coming in, he's not using the transfer portal as much. So I feel like him coming in and building the program up makes it a good program. You know, most of these other programs go into the transfer portal. They get players from different programs that are really not their players. But Coach Key, he got players that's been there and building it. I feel like it's a result of Coach Key and the whole coaching staff's hard work. “I love the city of Atlanta, of course. Downtown is a nice place. You know, it's good to live,” said Caldwell.
He is still setting up visits but plans to visit several schools including another trip back to The Flats.
“As of right now, I'm looking at visiting all the schools. Memphis, East Tennessee State, Miami (OH), I'm probably gonna visit Florida, Georgia Southern, Jacksonville State, and Georgia Tech again,” said Caldwell.
He also played some running back this year for the Parkview Panthers rushing for 144 yards and three touchdowns during his sophomore season. The most intriguing part is that Caldwell is still figuring out the defensive back position. It wasn’t his natural position coming into high school but you wouldn’t be able to tell if you watched his film or saw him in person. In terms of the next level, he wants to play early but also wants to be developed to become the best defensive back he can be. Development is another critical factor for him in terms of his recruitment.
“Last year was my first year really playing DB. So I know I'm not as good as I can be. If I was working at DB growing up, then I probably would, I probably would have had more tools, more, but I know I need to work more and develop more at my position if that makes sense. “I want to play early, but I also want to get developed,” said Caldwell. “I want to be ready for when I do have a chance to play. I know, I know that when I get to college, nine times out of ten, my body's not gonna be completely ready to play, but I know I have a high ceiling, and I know that if I can consistently work, that I'm gonna get there.”
Another element of his game that is impressive is his leadership. Parkview will have their second head coach in the past three seasons but Caldwell still continues to be a leader and is excited about the opportunity. He leads by example and vocally for a young, up and coming Panthers program.
“I am a natural leader. Well, I feel like I do both. I feel like I am both. It started at a young age when I was four, as a leader. I really had to lead every single team I've been on. So it comes naturally,” said Caldwell.
Caldwell will be back in action next weekend at one of the best camps in the country that will make a stop in Atlanta. The Under Armour camp will begin its national tour on February 9th stopping in Georgia first.
“I'm just ready to go out there and compete and show them that I'm the best,” said Caldwell.
The story is still being written about Caldwell, but the interest is mutual between him and Georgia Tech and will be an intriguing recruitment to watch as he continues to shine and get better at Parkview. The Yellow Jackets also recruited RB Trelain Maddox who spent his prep career at the same program. Expect Caldwell to be a visitor on campus as he continues to build a relationship with the coaching staff who he holds in high regard.
