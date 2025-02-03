2026 OL Tyreek Jemison Picked Up A Georgia Tech Offer Last Week; Here's What He Had To Say About The Yellow Jackets
2026 Paulding County OL Tyreek Jemison has had an eventful month of January and has caught the eye of college coaches all over the country. Jemison had a productive senior season and finished first-team all-region this past year for the Patriots.
“It means the world. Hard work can definitely be done. It means a lot seeing how much hard work I put in paid off. I really loved it and it just motivates me to go even harder,” said Jemison.
He has picked up offers from Southern Miss, UNC Charlotte, Miami (OH), Nebraska, Western Kentucky, Tulane, Florida International, East Carolina, Jacksonville State, Kennesaw State, and Colorado State. ACC programs Stanford and UNC offered him as well and saw his potential at the next level.
Georgia Tech is another program that caught his eye early on. When offensive line coach Geep Wade dropped by he was excited, and talked about what the offer meant to him.
“The Georgia Tech offer was a great offer. I’ve always looked up to Georgia Tech. The schooling and the engineering program they have are very good at Georgia Tech. I actually like it. It is a great in-state offer. The relationship I’ve been building with offensive line coach Geep Wade, I really love it. I really see how special they are building the program.
"Coach Wade is definitely fiery and has some juice about him. He has that swag about him. I like the energy about him. He’s never down and is always hyped. It was definitely great to talk to him in person and get to know him and see what he is all about.”
Academics is another key component for a lot of players that I have talked to and that component came up no different when speaking to Jemison who said he is not making a four-year decision but a 40-year decision.
“It meant a lot. As we both know football won’t last forever. Whether you get hurt in college, or something tragic happens in high school, or even if you make it to the NFL you still can’t play forever,” said Jemison. “You definitely have to have something after that. With him telling me three out of five people are millionaires from Georgia Tech that ratio is great. Great football is on the rise but also we are going to take care of you after school. I’ve heard a lot of people say this is not a four-year decision but a 40-year decision. Definitely means a lot.”
Recruiting really just started for Jemison who was an underrated prospect for most of his prep career. He blew up after having a great showing at the Georgia Elite Classic and more eyes were on him after a productive practice and game he had at the event. Going into 2025, he wants to continue to build on his leadership and be a great example for his teammates. He is the highest recruited player at his current high school in Paulding County and takes that title seriously wanting to be an exemplary teammate for his peers.
“I want to take that leadership role and build everybody up. Making people believe we can actually get this done. Really just a leadership role on and off the field. My parents have always been big on being accountable. I always believe in doing the right thing. At my high school, I am the most recruited guy, so that leadership role just kind of happened. I am definitely willing to take on the challenge, and I am not going to back down,” said Jemison.
So what makes him stand out as a top offensive line prospect in the state of Georgia?
“I think my explosion off the ball. I can make pretty violent contact, especially with my hands. My feet always stay driving. I think that is what the coaches like about my film with how violent I am and how physical I am,” said Jemison.
“I am going to work on my strength, my pad level, my hand placement this offseason. Obviously, I can get better at everything but as far as what I really need to work on is my strength. I will be doing two workouts every day. Saturdays and Sundays will be fieldwork. Also agility, conditioning, and speed training. Those two days for five days every week will be a lot of core training. Working out in the weight room and getting after it,” said Jemison.
When you roll his tape, Jemison has great footwork and great hands against opposing defensive linemen. Jemison has great recovery even when he is seldom beaten. He moves well for his size and is a finisher of blocks. In pass protection, he is an anchor on the offensive line capable of lining up 1 on 1 against anybody. In run blocking, he can open up big lanes for running backs to run through and is good at getting to the second level of the defense. High school coaches saw his potential early on and were impressed with him and helped him build into the player he is today.
“I’ve been playing since I was five. I really started to take it seriously during my ninth grade year and entering my 10th-grade year how much potential I have. How I can be used to get where I am now with recruiting. I've been playing for a long time. Coaches started telling me during my ninth grade year, we think you can be really good, but you have to cut some weight and do this and that. So that is when I started grinding every day and doing two days in the summer. I realized after my first offer I was like I can do this and this is possible. I really started to work harder,” said Jemison.
Jemison is still working out his spring schedule and plans to get something concrete over the next few weeks and visit some of the programs that have offered him. For now, he is continuing to workout consistently and train in preparation for next season. Jemison is another prospect who likes the Yellow Jackets and will be one to watch in the 2026 cycle after a breakout junior season.
