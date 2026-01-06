Georgia Tech vs Syracuse Live Updates | NCAA Basketball

8:50 1H - Akai Fleming checks out after picking up his second foul. Kiyan Anthony knocks down the second chance opportunity. Georgia Tech trails 23-18

10:55 1H- Game is tied up at 16-16 after two Akai Fleming free throws

11:44 1H - Syracise is on a 5-0 run fueled by a Kiyan Anthony three points and a slam dunk. Georgia Tech trails 16-12

13:23 1H- Chas Kelley III finds Cole Kirouac for the alley-oop slam. Georgia GTech lead 12-11

14:21 1H- Heavily touted freshman Kiyan Anthony checks in for Syracuse and Kam Craft is in for the Yellow Jackets

15:16 1H- An early timeout for the Yellow Jackets with pending substitutions

16:03 1H- After jumping out to an early 6-2 lead for the Yellow Jackets, Syracuse has answered back and the score is tied 8-8

18:58 1H - Peyton Marshall is back and scores the first two points for the Yellow Jackets

20:00 1H- Syracuse wins the opening tip and scores on its first possession with an alley-oop slam. Syracuse with an early 2-0 lead

Pregame- Peyton Marshall is listed as a starter for the game against Syracuse after going down in the second half of the game against Syracuse. A good sign for the game and the depth going against the Orange

Starting Lineups:

G- Lamar Washington

G- Akai Fleming

F- Kowacie Reeves

F- Baye Ndongo

C- Peyton Marshall

Georgia Tech is looking to defend its home court and close out a two game homestand undefeated when they welcome in the Syracuse Orange. The Yellow Jackets picked up a 65-53 win over Boston College to secure its first win in conference play. Georgia Tech is looking to add to its resume with another win on Tuesday night. Can they add another W to the win column?

