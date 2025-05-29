Georgia Tech Wing Kowacie Reeves Set To Return For Final Season With The Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech received some pleasant news on Wednesday afternoon. Per the Georgia Tech men’s basketball account, Kowacie Reeves will return for another season with the Yellow Jackets.
Reeves dealt with a lower-body injury that saw him miss significant playing time and be awarded a medical redshirt.
Reeves began his career with the Florida Gators, dating back to the 2021-2022 season where he spent two seasons before transferring to Georgia Tech. He joined the Yellow Jackets in the 2023-2024 season and put up career numbers. Reeves averaged 9.8 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. Reeves started all 32 games for the Yellow Jackets and was a key offensive threat for Georgia Tech that season. Heading into the 2024 season, Reeves was supposed to be a key piece for the Yellow Jackets rebuild but was sidelined, and the Yellow Jackets missed his scoring ability and ability as a defender.
Heading into the 2025 season, Reeves is only 208 points away from crossing the 1,000-point mark for his career, a feat that can be easily accomplished. He is known for his microwave ability and to get hot at the drop of a hat. Having his veteran presence back should do wonders for the Yellow Jackets.
It’s been an active offseason for the Yellow Jackets, who will return star big man Baye Ndongo and Jaeden Mustaf as notable players from last year's team. Nait George, Ibrahim Souare, and Duncan Powell are all players who departed from the 2024-2025 season. In the transfer portal, they added Peyton Marshall (Missouri), Kam Craft (Miami (OH), Lamar Washington (Pacific), and Chas Kelley (Boston College).
The freshman class is also impressive for the Yellow Jackets as they welcome in four-star prospects Akai Fleming and Mouhamed Sylla. They will also bring in Brandon Stores, Cole Kirouac, and Eric Chatfield. Georgia Tech also landed a big-time international prospect Davi Remagen who is an elite playmaker and a really good on-ball defender.
You add the elite class that is coming in, with the veterans coming back, and the elite shooting that head coach Damon Stoudamire added, you have to think Georgia Tech should be primed for the Yellow Jackets to have a better year in 2025 and avoid some of the shooting spells they experienced a year ago. This roster is more complete than the one a season ago, and much more versatile players who can do a little bit of everything which should result in more wins for Georgia Tech.