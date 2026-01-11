Three Players Who Stock Rose In Georgia Tech Loss To Miami On Saturday

Georgia Tech fell 91-81 on the road against the Miami Hurricanes. While it was a valiant effort in the second half to draw close, the Yellow Jackets couldn’t finish the deal and come out on top against the Hurricanes. Georgia Tech is now 1-3 in ACC play with a game coming up against the Pittsburgh Panthers. Let’s take a look at which players stock rose in the game on Saturday.

1. Lamar Washington

Jan 6, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Lamar Washington (1) shoots against the Syracuse Orange in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Washington rebounded well on the road for the Yellow Jackets and was a go-to player on offense when the Yellow Jackets were struggling. After having 12 points in the first half and leading Georgia Tech in scoring, he added nine points in the second half. He consistently sets the table for his teammates, too. He finished with a double-double, dropping 21 points and 12 assists on 5-10 shooting. He also grabbed six rebounds. Washington is one of the best players at getting to the free-throw line and drawing contact. Georgia Tech has been struggling with shooting free throws all season. He went 10-10 from the charity stripe and was a big reason why the Yellow Jackets were able to make a second-half push.

2. Kowacie Reeves

Jan 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Kowacie Reeves Jr. (14) shoots against the Boston College Eagles in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

It is still puzzling that Reeves didn’t have his first shot attempt until the 11:01 mark in the first half of the game, especially when the Yellow Jackets were struggling offensively. Reeves is the Yellow Jackets best offensive player and needs to be involved more especially early in games. In the second half, he finished with 14 points on 7-11 shooting and carried the scoring lead for Georgia Tech. Reeves consistently got to his spots and knocked down big shots to elevate his team. Reeves finished with 23 points on 10-17 shooting and added six rebounds.

3. Baye Ndongo

Jan 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Baye Ndongo (11) shoots against the Boston College Eagles in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

He was the best front-court player for the Yellow Jackets, and his foul trouble certainly played a factor. He finished with 16 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks against Miami. Unfortunately for the Yellow Jackets, he would foul out, which caused a major problem defensively, especially in stopping Malik Reneau, who had 18 points. When Ndongo was in, he had a couple of blocks on Reneau and guarded him the best of anybody. Ndongo has put together back-to-back good performances, but foul trouble has been an issue. He is their best interior player and is going to need him if they are going to go on a run and make some noise in the ACC.

More Georgia Tech Basketball News:

• Why Jaeden Mustaf Could Unlock Georgia Tech’s Next Level As A Team

• Is Georgia Tech’s Lack of Fast Breaks Limiting Their Ceiling?