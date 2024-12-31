Georgia Tech Women's Basketball: Kara Dunn Recognized as National Player of the Week
After a great week of play and helping her team remain undefeated, Georgia Tech's Kara Dunn has been named the national player of the week.
The junior helped lead Georgia Tech to a 100-61 rout over Pittsburgh last Sunday to move the Yellow Jackets to 14-0 on the year and 2-0 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. The 100-point outing was the first since 2015 and the first against an ACC opponent since 2008.
In the win, Dunn finished with a team-high 28 points, 20 coming in the first half. The Dallas, Ga., native converted 10 field goals and went 7-for-8 at the free throw line, while pulling down a team-high seven rebounds and dishing out three assists. Dunn has now led Georgia Tech in scoring five times and rebounding six times.
Dunn’s 28-point performance marked a season-high and her third game this season with 20-plus points. She has scored in double-figures in eight-straight games and 11 total this season. On the season, Dunn is second on the team in scoring, averaging 14.8 points per game and leads Tech in rebounding at 6.2 rebounds per game.
Dunn was joined in recognition this week by Elle Ladine (Washington), Olivia Miles (Notre Dame), Kaylene Smikle (Maryland) and Juju Watkins (USC). The national freshman of the week was Tori McKinney (Minnesota), while Norfolk State was tabbed team of the week. The national recognition is the first in Dunn’s career.
The Yellow Jackets return to action on Jan. 2, welcoming Syracuse to McCamish Pavilion. Tip is slated for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.
Georgia Tech women’s basketball held steady at No. 13 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Monday. The Yellow Jackets kept their record unblemished, pocketing their only game of the week against Pitt on Sunday.
Tech moved to 14-0 overall and 2-0 in Atlantic Coast conference play with a 100-61 rout over the Panthers. Four Jackets finished in double-figures, guided by Kara Dunn and Dani Carnegie with 28 and 24 points, respectively. It marked the third game this season with two players posting 20 points or more in a game. In the win, Tech shot 50.7 percent from the field and was nearly perfect at the free throw line, going 16-for-18 (88.9 percent).
Tech is led offensively on the season by Carnegie (15.1 points per game), Dunn (14.8 ppg) and Tonie Morgan (11.9 ppg). Tech is one of only four teams in the ACC to have at least two players ranked in the top 20 in scoring. Carnegie and Dunn come in at No. 14 and No. 15, respectively, in the league.
The highest AP ranking in program history is No. 11, reached on Feb. 7, 2022. Tech was tabbed No. 10 in the WBCA Coaches Poll during the 2011-12 campaign.
Georgia Tech is one of six Atlantic Coast Conference teams ranked in the top 25 poll, joining No. 3 Notre Dame, No. 14 Duke, No. 17 North Carolina, No. 20 California and No. 22 NC State.
The Yellow Jackets continue this five-game homestand on Thursday, Jan. 2, welcoming Syracuse to McCamish Pavilion. Tip is slated for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.
