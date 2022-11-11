Georgia Tech Women's basketball got its season off to a good start tonight with a win over Georgia State.

The defense in this game from the Yellow Jackets was outstanding. Georgia Tech held Georgia State to just 23% shooting from the field and 22.2% from three-point range.

It was also a nice debut for the two new transfers for the Yellow Jackets. Bianca Jackson had 18 points, five rebounds, and three assists and Cameron Swartz finished the night with 19 points, six rebounds, and three assists.

Bianca Jackson had a good debut for Georgia Tech tonight Georgia Tech Athletics

The first half was where the defense really shined. Georgia Tech held the Panthers to five points in the first quarter and six points in the second quarter.

The Panthers played much better in the second half, but that is where the free throw shooting for Georgia Tech really helped out. The Yellow Jackets had a big advantage over Georgia State in free throw shooting, shooting 21-24 from the line, while the Panthers shot 12-20 for the game.

Georgia Tech is going to be back in action this Sunday against another in-state opponent. The Yellow Jackets will host Kennesaw State before hitting the road for the first time against Auburn.

Tip-off against the Owls is set for 2:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

