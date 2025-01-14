How to Watch Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball vs. Clemson: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
After two ugly performances last week against Syracuse and SMU, Georgia Tech is hoping to put that behind them and move forward. That is not going to be easy however, as the Clemson Tigers are coming to Atlanta to face the Yellow Jackets and Clemson has been one of the ACC's better teams this season. While the ACC is certainly not the top basketball conference like they have been in the past, the Tigers are still an NCAA Tournament level team and made a run to the elite eight last year. Georgia Tech is coming off a disastrous performance vs SMU, a game in which they trailed by more than 30 points at times. The Yellow Jackets turned it over 22 times on Saturday vs the Mustangs and allowed them to score 27 points off of those turnovers. SMU shot 14-28 from three and completely outmanned Georgia Tech over the weekend.
Clemson (13-4, 5-1 ACC), who spent one week in the top 25 in December and is currently tied for second place in the ACC behind Duke, has won all four of their conference games at home, including a 77-57 victory over Florida State last Saturday, and are 1-1 in ACC games on the road.
The oldest and longest-running series the Yellow Jackets have with an ACC member, the 146 all-time meetings are more than 30 greater than Tech has played with any other ACC opponent. The series dates back to the 1912-13 season, when John Heisman coached the Tech basketball team. The teams have split the last 10 meetings, and split the two games in 2023-24 each team winning on the other’s home court. Tech won 93-90 in double-overtime at Clemson, and the Tigers defeated the Jackets, 81-57, in Atlanta. The Yellow Jackets have swept the season series just once (2019-20) since the 2004-05 season. Tech has an all-time record of 46-28 against the Tigers at home, including a 27-15 record at Alexander Memorial Coliseum and a 6-6 mark at McCamish Pavilion.
A win over Clemson would give Georgia Tech its first Quad 1 win of the 2024-25 season. The Yellow Jackets are 0-5 vs. Quad 1 teams this season with losses to Duke (2), Georgia (26), North Carolina (39), SMU (44), and Oklahoma (47). Tech was 4-7 vs. Quad 1 teams in 2023-24.
Sophomore guard Naithan George remains the ACC leader in assist average (6.5 per game) and ranks 13th nationally. He is the first Tech player since Iman Shumpert to reach 100 assists in each of his first two years. George’s assist average is the highest rate for a Tech played since Drew Berry averaged 6.6 in 1995-96 (and 6.7 in 1994-95). It is also the 6th-highest average in Tech history behind those two Barry seasons.
Here is how you can watch tonight's game.
Tuesday, January 14, 2025 | 9 p.m. EST | Atlanta, Ga. | McCamish Pavilion
Television: ACC Network (Announcers: Matt Schumacker, Terrence Oglesby)
Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)
Announcers: Andy Demetra, Randy Waters
Other ways to listen: SiriusXM Ch. 386 | SiriusXM app | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn
Related Links
Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Send Out A Fresh New Batch Of Offers; Here Are The Prospects To Know
Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Offensive Lineman Brandon Best Enters The Transfer Portal
Georgia Tech Basketball: 2026 Targets Kayden Allen and Aliou Dioum Clash At La Porte Invitational