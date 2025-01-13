Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Offensive Lineman Brandon Best Enters The Transfer Portal
After spending the past few seasons as a reserve offensive lineman for Georgia Tech, Brandon Best announced on social media this afternoon that he is going to be entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility left. While the window might be over for most players to enter the transfer portal, graduate transfers are eligible to enter at any time.
Here is more on Best from Georgia Tech Athletics:
2023 (Redshirt Freshman): "Appeared in eight games as a reserve offensive lineman … Compiled an impressive 72.1 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus over 13 offensive snaps."
2022 (True Freshman): "Appeared in four games … Redshirted."
High School: "Rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN … Ranked as the No. 31 offensive guard in the nation and the No. 66 overall prospect in the state of Georgia by Rivals … Team captain helped lead Milton H.S. to 2021 Georgia 7A state championship game as a senior … Helped pave the way for Milton QB Devin Farrell to throw for more than 2,000 yards and rush for nearly 1,000 and for RB Jordan McDonald to rush for 1,500-plus yards and 26 touchdowns in 2021 … Invited to participate in 2020 Georgia Elite Classic, 2019 Georgia Coaches Association All-Star Football Classic and 2018 B2C All-America game … Coached at Milton by Adam Clack."
Georgia Tech is losing center Weston Franklin, left tackle Corey Robinson II and right tackle Jordan Williams off of this year's team, but they have brought in one of the top offensive line recruiting classes in the country, headlined by five star OT Josh Petty and four-star OL Peyton Joseph, as well as bringing in former North Carolina offensive lineman Andrew Rosinski and JUCO OL Jakolby Jones to the room as well. Head coach Brent Key and OL coach Geep Wade have done a great job of adding talent to this room and the Yellow Jackets should remain one of the ACC's best offensive lines next season.
Rosinski was pursued by Georgia Tech when he was a class of 2024 recruit coming out of Creekview High School in Georgia. As a high school prospect, Rosinski was rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports and was ranked as the No. 26 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 30 player in the state of Georgia
Georgia Tech Transfer Portal Commitments (17)
- OL Jakolby Jones (JUCO)
- TE Harry Lodge (Wake Forest)
- LB Cayman Spaulding (Tennessee Tech)
- DT Matthew Alexander (UCF)
- LB Melvin Jordan (Oregon State)