Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Send Out A Fresh New Batch Of Offers; Here Are The Prospects To Know
Georgia Tech has been active on the recruiting trail sending out offers to prospects and building relationships with players in the 2026, 2027, and 2028 classes. Let’s take a look at some of the kids they have offered so far in the month of January.
Out of State Prospects With Offers
Sparkman (AL) EDGE Jamarion Matthews- Matthews finished his junior season with 57 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, 15 quarterback hurries, and two fumble recoveries. Matthews is an underrated prospect who hasn’t received a rating on 247Sports or ON3 yet. Don’t let the ranking fool you, Matthews is a stud. He has an explosive first step and is a physical edge rusher who is adept at rushing the passer and making big plays in the run game. Matthews currently holds 14 offers. His notable offers are Alabama, Arkansas, Clemson, Florida, and Georgia Tech.
Midlothian (TX) OL Noah Best- Best is an interior offensive lineman from Midlothian Texas. According to 247Sports Composite, Best is a three-star prospect, ranked as the No. 28 IOL, No. 47 player in Texas, and No. 356 player nationally. He holds a total of 22 offers and recently picked up offers from Baylor and Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets offered him on January 7th. When you watch the tape, you see that Best is a staple in the run game and is good at being a pull blocker and getting to the second level of the defense creating holes for the running back to run through.
Georgia
Locust Grove DL Bryce Robinson- He finished his junior season with 54 tackles, two sacks, and a fumble recovery. Robinson was named first-team all-region by Georgia High School Sports Daily. Robinson has basically any offer you could want in the country. When you roll his tape you see how fast he is off the edge and how great he is at using his hands to get to the quarterback. Locust Grove moves him around quite a bit and he uses his frame to eat up space and make plays in the running game.
Camden ATH Sean Green- He is rated as a four-star prospect, the No. 8 player in Georgia, the No. 9 WR, and the No. 55 player nationally. Green was the second-leading receiver this past season for the Wildcats just behind Georgia commit Elyiss Williams. He finished with 48 catches for 584 yards and five touchdowns. Green will be a more featured part of the offense in 2025 as he will be the main returning receiver in an offense that averaged 39 points per game in 2024.
Blessed Trinity DL Dawson Jacobs- His big brother DJ Jacobs gets a lot of recruiting attention and rightfully so but Dawson Jacobs is making a name in his own right and has already crossed offers. He finished his freshman season with 53 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, five sacks and two forced fumbles. In the month of January, Jacobs picked up offers from Florida State, Miami, Georgia Tech, LSU, and Florida. It is clear college coaches are enamored with his talent at a young age, and he will only get more and more attention as the years pass. Jacobs is a game wrecker just like his brother and is only scratching the surface of his potential.
Lithonia DL Tico Crittendon Jr - He has picked up offers from Pittsburgh and has 20 offers from notable programs in competition to land him including South Carolina, Georgia and Auburn. He is listed at 6’4 and 300 pounds. Crittendon Jr finished his junior campaign with 25 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles, per MaxPreps. Crittendon Jr is a powerful defensive lineman that can create pressure on the quarterback in the interior. He also gets up the field quickly and stops big plays from happening early on.
Carrolton DL Kadan Spratling- He had a heck of a playoff run for the Carrollton Trojans who were a state runner-up this past season. He finished with 58 tackles, 20 quarterback pressures, eight sacks, eight quarterback knockdowns, four forced fumbles, three pass deflections, two fumble recoveries, an interception, and a blocked kick. Those numbers led him to being named first-team all-region in Region 2-6A.
I interviewed Spratling recently and this is what he had to say about the Yellow Jackets.
“Georgia Tech came to multiple games this season. They have kept in contact with my coaches. They watched my film and evaluated me throughout the season,” said Spratling. “Ideally, I would love to be able to use my explosiveness, speed, and strength to fit into their scheme. They are a competitive program that offers the opportunity to play against a lot of great teams. They have a very aggressive and physical defense that I love. As well as being able to earn a great education.”
Carrollton LB CJ Gamble- Fellow teammate of Kadan Spratling, CJ Gamble also had a productive season for the Trojans. The three-star linebacker had a great junior season for the Trojans and has continued to make a name for himself. The junior linebacker has gotten better at each turn and now has up to 10 offers. Gamble is a physical run-stopping linebacker who has a nose for the football and loves to be in the box making plays. Don’t sleep on his coverage skills either. He is one of the few that you feel comfortable being able to guard running backs 1 on 1 in coverage.
North Cobb RB Zachary Belyeu- Another big name in recruiting and was a big reason behind the resurgence of the North Cobb Warriors this past season. He finished his freshman season with 1,107 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. He had one of his best games against Marietta when he went for 143 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Belyeu is the next great running back to come through a pipeline of explosive backs out of the North Cobb program. He was also invited to the Under Armour Camp Series in Atlanta, one of the biggest annual showcase camps for prospects. As a freshman, he already has offers from Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, and many more.
Pebblebrook DB KJ Green- KJ Green had a breakout sophomore season and put the state on notice with his superior talent. He finished the year with 75 tackles, six interceptions, and three tackles for loss. He was named an all-classification player for his season in 2024 and is a hot name in the recruiting world picking up offers from Florida Atlantic, Stanford, and Georgia Tech just in the month of January. He was also named an all-state player by Born To Compete this past year. Born to Compete is one of the flagship media companies that has been around in the state of Georgia for a long time and does a good job of highlighting middle school and high school talent in the peach state. Green is just getting started and has a bevy of college coaches asking for his services.
Carver-Atlanta ATH Terrious Favors- He recently committed to Boise State but that hasn’t stopped Georgia Tech from trying. He was an all-classification player, all-state (ATH), and all-state defensive back among other accolades. On offense, he led the Panthers with 38 catches for 843 yards and 12 touchdowns. On defense, he had 29 tackles, seven passes defensed, and six interceptions. Favors was also electric in the return game finishing with several kickoff and punt returns for touchdowns. Favors is one of the rare talents in the state that never comes off the field and will be an asset to any collegiate program, especially Georgia Tech. Although he is committed to the Broncos, expect Georgia Tech to continue to push for him.
North Clayton QB Justin Murphy- I talked to Murphy back in September about how his season was going and his talent on the gridiron. Murphy is another name that has been drawing a lot of attention picking up offers from Texas A&M and Georgia Tech in January. He is a dual-threat QB who is explosive in the open field and tough to bring down. Murphy is also an underrated passer who throws a beautiful deep ball down the field. Murphy has been a superior talent since his days in middle school where he was tearing up kids on the gridiron. He has been doing the same at the high school level and getting better and better. He will be a name to watch in the coming years.
North Clayton OL Kelsey Adams- Adams is one of the best prospects in the country and is an anchor on the offensive line. According to 247Sports Composite, Adams is a five-star prospect, rated as the No. 3 OT, No. 5 player in Georgia, and No. 25 player nationally. Adams also made the MaxPreps sophomore all-American team for his production this past season. Georgia Tech did an outstanding job with their 2025 class landing some of the best prospects in the country. Jumping on in-state star Kelsey Adams is a smart move and could pay dividends in the long run.
