Georgia Tech Basketball: 2026 Targets Kayden Allen and Aliou Dioum Clash At La Porte Invitational
On the final day of the annual La Porte Invitational, two potential 2026 Georgia Tech recruits, Kayden Allen and Aliou Dioum, clashed in a highly anticipated EYBL Scholastic top 12 matchup. Both players showcased their talents, making significant impacts in their respective ways.
Junior five-star guard Kayden Allen made a significant impact, tying the game-high with 14 points and adding 7 rebounds in just 16 minutes of play. He truly shined in the third quarter, contributing 6 points on 3-for-6 shooting from the field. Beyond his notable scoring ability, Allen excelled in orchestrating the offense for the Eagles, showcasing his playmaking skills with an impressive entry pass from 20 feet out to Trent Sisley who drew a foul.
On the opposing side, Aliou Dioum, a towering 6-11 center from Senegal, showcased why he's regarded as one of the top prospects in the 2026 class. Dioum's performance was characterized by his relentless effort and versatility on both ends of the court. While his offensive output was not to his standard, with 3 points on 1-for-4 shooting, he demonstrated his shooting range by fluidly knocking down a jump shot from the top of the key. Dioum made a significant impact, forcing two turnovers through steals and adding a block.
Ultimately, the timeline for both players to decide where they want to spend their collegiate careers is still open. Dioum has expressed a strong interest in Georgia Tech, sharing that it is a school he likes very much.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Allen is a five-star player, ranking as the No. 13 overall player in the country, the No. 3 SF in the country, and the No. 2 player in the state of Florida. He has offers from Ole Miss, Florida State, Auburn, Cincinnati, Arizona State, Louisville, Michigan, Tennessee, and Virginia Tech among others.
Dioum (6'10, 200 LBS) is the No. 105 overall player in the country according to the composite, the No. 11 center in the country, and the No. 8 player in the stae
