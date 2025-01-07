How to Watch Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball vs. Syracuse: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
Georgia Tech has won three straight games and two of them have been ACC conference wins by double digits and they will look to extend that tonight on the road vs Syracuse.
Syracuse (6-8, 0-3 ACC) is looking for its first ACC win after sustaining defeats at Notre Dame on Dec. 7 (69-64), Wake Forest at home last Tuesday (81-71) and Florida State on the road Saturday (90-74). The Orange have dropped six of their last eight games following a 4-2 start and are 6-2 at home this season.
A win tonight would give Tech its first 3-2 start in ACC play since the 2020-21 season. The Yellow Jackets started that season 3-1 and went on to finish 11-6 and win the ACC Tournament.
Tech has won three games in a row by an average of 25 points. The Jackets scored their largest margin of victory in any game since 2007 with their 92-49 win over Alabama A&M, and their largest victory margin against an ACC team since 2021 with their 85-64 win over Boston College.
Tech has won seven of the 15 meetings between the two teams since Syracuse joined the ACC and nine of 18 meetings in the history of the series, which dates back to the 1986 NCAA Tournament. (2017 victory was vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions). Georgia Tech Tech has won the last two meetings, including the only regular-season game in 2023-24, a 65-60 decision in Atlanta.
The Yellow Jackets have won three times in eight visits to the JMA Wireless Dome, including a 67-62 decision on March 4, 2014, with the Orange ranked No. 7 in the nation. They are 3-3 against the Orange at McCamish Pavilion.
Tech has won back-to-back ACC games by double-digits for the first time since Feb. 25 and 28, 2023, when the Jackets defeated Louisville (85-67) and Syracuse (96-76). Tech’s 85-64 win over Boston College was its largest margin of victory against an ACC team since the Yellow Jackets posted an 87-60 victory at Miami on Feb. 20, 2021
Tech has had a pair of 20-point scorers in two-straight games – Lance Terry and Javian McCollum scored 20 apiece against Boston College, following the Notre Dame game in which McCollum and Duncan Powell tallied 21 each.
During Tech’s current three-game winning streak, McCollum has averaged 19.7 points, Terry 18.7, Powell 12.7 and Baye Ndongo 11.3. Those four players have combined to make 62.1% of their field goals, 50% of their three-point tries, and 70.5% of their free throws.
Lance Terry has scored 20-plus points in five games this season and leads the Jackets in scoring at 15.6 points per game (15.8 ppg in ACC games). Terry’s shooting splits across the Jackets’ last 3 games are 62.5% FG/56.3% 3pt FG/50% FT.
Here is how you can watch tonight's game:
Tuesday, January 7, 2025 | 7 p.m. EST | Syracuse, N.Y. | JMA Wireless Dome
Television: ACC Network (Announcers: Doug Sherman, Malcolm Huckaby)
Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)
Announcers: Andy Demetra, Randy Waters
Other ways to listen: SiriusXM Ch. 385 | SiriusXM app | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn
