Updated Transfer Portal Rankings: Where is Georgia Tech Ranked After Their Recent Commitments?
Georgia Tech has been active in the transfer portal this offseason as they gear up for what could be a special 2025 season. The Yellow Jackets have added important players at every position except quarterback and while some players might be guys to watch down the line, most of the players taken this cycle have a chance to be instant impact players.
This past week, Georgia Tech added UNLV punter Marshall Nichols and Clemson defensive end A.J. Hoffler. Nichols has been a very consistent punter over the past three seasons and with David Shanahan out of eligibility, Nichols fills an important role for next season. Hoffler is the fourth addition to the defensive line this offseason, an important position of need for Georgia Tech with so many guys departing. With those two additions, Georgia Tech is still ranked No. 5 in the ACC according to 247Sports and No. 32 overall. They are behind Florida State (1st ACC, 5th overall), Miami (2nd ACC, 14th overall), Louisville (3rd ACC, 15th overall), and North Carolina (4th ACC, 31st overall).
ACC Transfer Portal Rankings (1/6, Rankings courtesy of 247Sports)
1. Florida State
2. Miami
3. Louisville
4. North Carolina
5. Georgia Tech
6. Virginia Tech
7. Virginia
8. Cal
9. Duke
10. SMU
11. Boston College
12. Wake Forest
13. Pitt
14. Stanford
15. Syracuse
16. NC State
17. Clemson
Georgia Tech Transfer Portal Commitments (17)
- OL Jakolby Jones (JUCO)
- TE Harry Lodge (Wake Forest)
- LB Cayman Spaulding (Tennessee Tech)
- DT Matthew Alexander (UCF)
- LB Melvin Jordan (Oregon State)
Hoffler played for the Tigers for two seasons and totaled 15 tackles. According to Pro Football Focus, Hoffler played 256 snaps for Clemson this past season and finished with a 56.5 grade and in 2023, he played 74 total snaps and finished with a 55.9 grade. The 6'4 240 LBS defensive end was a four-star prospect in the 2023 class and played his high school football at Woodward Academy in Atlanta and according to 247Sports, he was the No. 222 prospect in the country, the No. 25 edge, and the No. 22 player in the state of Georgia. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
Hoffler joins UCF DT Matthew Alexander, UTSA edge rusher Ronald Triplette, and Mercer edge rusher Brayden Manley as the new defensive line transfer additions for the Yellow Jackets.
Alexander (6'3 295 LBS) played in 39 games over the last three seasons for the Knights and in 2024, he totaled 34 tackles. Pro Football Focus gave Alexander a 67.9 grade (409 snaps) in the 2024 season, including a 74.8 grade as a run defender. In 2022, Alexander got an elite 87.8 grade in run defense from PFF. He fills a big position of need for the Yellow Jackets and will see playing time immediately. The Yellow Jackets are losing a lot of defensive linemen after this season. Romello Height transferred to Texas Tech while Horace Lockett (UCF) and Uche Iloh (Georgia Southern) also transferred. Makius Scott, Kevin Harris, Sylvain Yondjouen, Josh Robinson, Thomas Gore, and Zeek Biggers are all out of eligibility. This is going to be a big question mark for Georgia Tech and they are looking to add more guys at this position to pair with Alexander as well as hoping some young guys like Amontrae Bradford and Jordan Boyd take a step up next season. Along the defensive line, Georgia Tech has also added UTSA transfer Ronald Triplette and Mercer transfer Brayden Manley.