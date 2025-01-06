Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Will Reportedly Get Visit From Top Pass Rusher In The Transfer Portal

The transfer portal's top available edge rusher, South Dakota's Mi'Quise Grace, is set to visit Georgia Tech tomorrow, a source tells @247Sports.



Grace has seen Cincinnati, Wisconsin & Kentucky in recent days. He posted 18.5 TFLs and 9.5 sacks in 2024.https://t.co/73rYqa5CmW pic.twitter.com/3KKl04a37J