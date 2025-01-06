Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Will Reportedly Get Visit From Top Pass Rusher In The Transfer Portal
One of the top priorities for Georgia Tech in this transfer portal cycle has been to get better along the defensive line and so far, they have added some good talent. The Yellow Jackets had a below-average pass rush last season and their top pass rusher Romello Height transferred to Texas Tech. Georgia Tech has brought in four guys along the defensive line and looks to be trying to add another. According to 247Sports reporter Chris Hummer, South Dakota pass rusher Mi'Quis Grace is going to be visiting Georgia Tech this week. Grace is a four-star player in the transfer portal and is the top pass rusher left in the portal.
Grace had a huge season a year ago, getting 9.5 sacks and 18.5 TFL's. In his career, Grace has 87 tackles, 14 sacks, and three forced fumbles in three seasons with the Coyotes. Adding him to the defensive line would be big for the team ahead of the 2025 season, but let's see how things play out.
ACC Transfer Portal Rankings (1/6, Rankings courtesy of 247Sports)
1. Florida State
2. Miami
3. Louisville
4. North Carolina
5. Georgia Tech
6. Virginia Tech
7. Virginia
8. Cal
9. Duke
10. SMU
11. Boston College
12. Wake Forest
13. Pitt
14. Stanford
15. Syracuse
16. NC State
17. Clemson
Georgia Tech Transfer Portal Commitments (17)
- OL Jakolby Jones (JUCO)
- TE Harry Lodge (Wake Forest)
- LB Cayman Spaulding (Tennessee Tech)
- DT Matthew Alexander (UCF)
- LB Melvin Jordan (Oregon State)
This past weekend, Georgia Tech added former Clemson defenisve end A.J. Hoffler.
Hoffler played for the Tigers for two seasons and totaled 15 tackles. According to Pro Football Focus, Hoffler played 256 snaps for Clemson this past season and finished with a 56.5 grade and in 2023, he played 74 total snaps and finished with a 55.9 grade. The 6'4 240 LBS defensive end was a four-star prospect in the 2023 class and played his high school football at Woodward Academy in Atlanta and according to 247Sports, he was the No. 222 prospect in the country, the No. 25 edge, and the No. 22 player in the state of Georgia. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
Hoffler joins UCF DT Matthew Alexander, UTSA edge rusher Ronald Triplette, and Mercer edge rusher Brayden Manley as the new defensive line transfer additions for the Yellow Jackets.
Alexander (6'3 295 LBS) played in 39 games over the last three seasons for the Knights and in 2024, he totaled 34 tackles. Pro Football Focus gave Alexander a 67.9 grade (409 snaps) in the 2024 season, including a 74.8 grade as a run defender. In 2022, Alexander got an elite 87.8 grade in run defense from PFF. He fills a big position of need for the Yellow Jackets and will see playing time immediately. The Yellow Jackets are losing a lot of defensive linemen after this season. Romello Height transferred to Texas Tech while Horace Lockett (UCF) and Uche Iloh (Georgia Southern) also transferred. Makius Scott, Kevin Harris, Sylvain Yondjouen, Josh Robinson, Thomas Gore, and Zeek Biggers are all out of eligibility. This is going to be a big question mark for Georgia Tech and they are looking to add more guys at this position to pair with Alexander as well as hoping some young guys like Amontrae Bradford and Jordan Boyd take a step up next season. Along the defensive line, Georgia Tech has also added UTSA transfer Ronald Triplette and Mercer transfer Brayden Manley.