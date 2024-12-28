How To Watch Georgia Tech vs Alabama A&M: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
After some time off, Georgia Tech is back on the basketball court today. They will be facing Alabama A&M and looking to get back in the win column.
Georgia Tech (5-7), which is 5-5 out of conference this season, is back in action for the first time since taking an 82-56 defeat to No. 5 Duke last Saturday at McCamish Pavilion. The Yellow Jackets are 5-4 at home this season with wins over West Georgia, Texas Southern, Charleston Southern, Central Arkansas, and UMBC.
Alabama A&M (4-8) comes to Atlanta having lost its last five games, including a 97-90 decision at home to Samford last Saturday. The Bulldogs are 0-4 in road games this season, including a 95-43 loss at Georgia, their only common opponent with the Yellow Jackets.
Tech is hosting its second member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference this season, having downed Texas Southern, 81-62, on Nov. 12. Three Tech players are averaging in double-figure points through 12 games (Lance Terry 14.8 ppg, Baye Ndongo 13.0, Naithan George 10.4). Seven players are averaging more than 9 points per game.
Georgia Tech has won all six prior meetings vs. Alabama A&M in a series that began in 1982.
All six meetings have taken place in Atlanta, the most recent on Dec. 9, 2023 at McCamish Pavilion, a 70-49 Tech victory. The first three meetings took place in Alexander Memorial Coliseum two under head coach Bobby Cremins and one during Paul Hewitt’s tenure. The fourth meeting was played at The Arena at Gwinnett (now Gas South Arena) in 2011, while McCamish Pavilion was under construction.
Tech is 19-0 all-time against members of the Southwestern Athletic Conference, and 54-2 against Division I HBCU programs. The Jackets have played, or at least scheduled, a team from either the MEAC or the Southwestern Athletic Conference every year since 2011-12.
Odds
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Georgia Tech is a 21.5 point favorite today and the total is set at 153.3.
Here is how you can watch today's game.
Saturday, December 28, 2024 | 2 p.m. EST | Atlanta, Ga. | McCamish Pavilion
Television: ACC Network (Announcers: Ariya Massoudi, Randolph Childress)
Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)
Announcers: Andy Demetra, Randy Waters
Other ways to listen: SiriusXM Ch. 380 | SiriusXM app | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn
