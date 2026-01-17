How to Watch Georgia Tech vs NC State: Tipoff Time and TV Channel

Georgia Tech is coming off an embarrassing loss to 8-9 Pittsburgh earlier this week and they are hoping to shake off that performance and be able to pull a shocker at NC State today. The Yellow Jackets are going to be pretty big underdogs, but NC State has not been perfect in Will Wade's first season.

Kam Craft led Georgia Tech off the bench on Wednesday, chipping in 14 points against Pittsburgh, and was one of four Jackets in double-figures.

NC State comes into the contest having won two straight and five of the last six. The Wolfpack is one of seven teams in the ACC to own at least three league wins early in the conference season. Darrion Williams is leading NC State, averaging 14.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game against league opponents. He is one of five players averaging double-figure scoring numbers in ACC play for the Wolfpack.

Here is how you can watch the game today:

Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026 | 12:00 p.m. ET | Raleigh, N.C. | Lenovo Center

Television: The CW (Peachtree TV – Ch. 17 in Atlanta) | (Announcers: Tom Werme, Seth Davis)

Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)

Other ways to listen: Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | SiriusXM App

Announcers: Andy Demetra, Randy Waters

How will they play?

Georgia Tech and NC State are meeting for the 107th time in program history on Saturday after the Yellow Jackets took last year’s meeting in McCamish Pavilion. Tech is 1-1 when facing NC State under head coach Damon Stoudamire – in his first season, the Wolfpack squeaked out a narrow 82-76 decision in Raleigh. Last year, the Jackets captured an 87-62 decision, snapping a four-game skid against the Wolfpack, behind Baye Ndongo’s career night with 29 points and 17 rebounds. Jaeden Mustaf joined Ndongo in double-figures last season with 13 points.



Last Saturday, Georgia Tech fell behind early against Miami, made a comeback, but could not get the upset.

Georgia Tech got off to a slow start and was held to just 33.3 percent shooting in the opening 20 minutes to Miami’s 50.0 percent effort from the floor. After trailing by double-digits early, the Yellow Jackets attacked their deficit and closed the gap to within seven points, 31-24, following a Chas Kelley III three-pointer at 6:04, but the Hurricanes would maintain their lead into intermission. Miami led by as many as 14 in the first half and shot 50.0 percent from the field to hold a 47-33 halftime lead.



It was a tale of two halves as Georgia Tech shot 56.7 percent from the field in the second half and trimmed its deficit to five points down the stretch. The Hurricanes maintained their double-digit lead until Baye Ndongo and Reeves strung together a 6-0 spurt to cut the score to 77-72 with 4:13 to play. The Jackets would come within five twice more in the final minutes, but a three-pointer from Tre Donaldson with 39.7 seconds on the clock put Miami in front, 88-77. Tech would not come any closer as Miami kept its home record unblemished.

The Yellow Jackets have not been playing well, but can they pull a surprise today?

